Demand for Material Handling Robots Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Through 2033 | Fact.MR Report

The Need for Efficient Material Handling Process in Various Industries Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for material handling robots is anticipated to reach US$ 5,542.0 million in 2023 and grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2033 . Increasing acceptance of advanced automated material handling robots, increasing need for high efficiency systems, increasing industrialization in emerging markets, constant technological advances, multiple industries such as automotive, manufacturing, e-commerce and many more.



High acceptance of US Investment in digital infrastructure and growing need to reduce labor costs are key factors behind the growth of the automated material handling robots market. Rising safety concerns, growing demand for faster, more accurate and efficient in-store processing, and increasing investment from industrial users in developing countries are also contributing to the growth of the automated material handling robots market.

In addition, increasing use of automated material handling robots by SMEs and the latest technological advancements including AI and IoT as well as easy integration into automated systems will propel the growth of this market in the coming years. Thus, the market for material handling robots will grow significantly over the course of the forecast period as material handling robot are turning to be more advanced in coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global material handling robot market is projected to reach US$ 12,646.3 million by 2033.

by 2033. The market witnessed 8.6 % CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

% CAGR between 2018 and 2022. Packaging by material handling robot in application segment will have market share of 20.2 % in 2023.

% in 2023. Under end use, food and beverage is expected to be valued at US$ 1,299.0 million in 2023.

in 2023. Based on region, demand for material handling robot expected to be valued at US$ 1,230.3 million in 2023 and increase at CAGR of 22.2% in Europe during the forecast period.

“Rising Demand for Safer and Efficient Material Handling Functions in Chemicals and Food and Beverage Industry will Propel Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in Material Handling Robot Market Report

ABB

AUBO Robotics

Energid Technologies Corporation

FANUC Corporation

Franka Emika GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

KUKA AG

MRK-Systeme GmbH

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc,

Precise Automation, Inc.

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Techman Robots

Universal Robots

Competitive Landscape

Key players are adopting business expansion strategies to improve their product portfolios and maintain market competitiveness. The purpose of these companies is to expand their customer care and service presence in the region.

Some of the key developments are:

• In April 2021, Brooks announces agreement to acquire Precision Automation. Precision automation's technology enables human-robot workflows in a safe and easy-to-use manner.

Market Development

The demand for material handling robots has increased as automation is being integrated more and more. Robotic material handling systems are more safe and simple to use, which decreases accidents, labour expenses, and response times. Also in considerable demand are high precision systems for difficult conditions. Automated storage systems are becoming greatly popular among companies.

The market for automated material handling systems as a whole will be dominated by the automotive industry. The established automotive industry in the European region, the growing integration of total process simulation, investments in automation, and an increase in government initiatives to support the growth of the automotive industry all contribute to a sizable share of this market. These elements may support the expansion of the global market for material handling robots over the anticipated time frame.

Segmentation of Material Handling Robot Industry Research

By System : Unit Load Material Handling System Bulk Load Material Handling System

By Function : Storage Transportation Assembly Packaging Distribution Waste Handling

By Application : Pick and place Palletizing Packaging Product Transfer Others

By End Use Industry : Automotive Chemicals Aerospace & Defense Electrical & Electronics Food & Beverages Industrial Machinery Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global material handling robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of system, (unit load material handling system, bulk load material handling system), function (storage, transportation, assembly, packaging, distribution, waste handling), application (pick and place, palletizing, packaging, product transfer, others ), end use industry, (automotive, chemicals, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, industrial machinery, others) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East Africa).

