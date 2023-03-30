Former Online FT Entrepreneur Goes From Online To Print With My Wokingham Local Newspaper

Nick Marr holds the first edition of My Wokingham Newspaper
The UK's first online estate agent and online innovator Nick Marr featured in the Financial Times is focusing on traditional print
WOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK's first online estate agent and online innovator Nick Marr featured in the Financial Times is focusing on traditional print. The online entrepreneur has launched a hyper-local news and events platform which included a Newspaper for Wokingham, Berkshire, UK
My Wokingham is proud to announce the launch of its new local newspaper MY Wokingham a free, monthly publication that will provide readers with the latest news, events, and happenings in Wokingham but with a positive news focus and the surrounding area.
My Wokingham is committed to providing readers with the most up-to-date information about their community. The newspaper will feature stories about local businesses, schools, government, sports, entertainment, and more. In addition, My Wokingham will provide readers with an opportunity to share their opinions and experiences through letters to the editor and other reader-submitted content.
The 32-page tabloid Wokingham newspaper will be distributed for free to residents of the borough. It will also be available at major supermarkets as well as a network of community and commercial distribution points. With a print and digital combined marketing model, My Wokingham hopes to appeal to small businesses.
Founder Nick Marr discovered that at events, the public consistently requested to see their photos in print, demonstrating the special place print media still holds in the hearts of readers. The new paper is led by Jacqueline Hayler, a former deputy editor at both the Bracknell News and the Henley Standard, as well as head photographer Paul King, who began his career at the Windsor Express, Radio presenter Phil Gee, and Andrew Batt, a popular Berkshire sports photographer. All members of the team live in Wokingham, ensuring that they are truly integrated into the community.
My Wokingham will be distributed throughout Wokingham Borough and the surrounding area. The newspaper will be available at all major supermarkets in the area, local businesses, and other public places. It will also be delivered by hand to 20,000 Wokingham addresses. The paper connects print with digital and will be available online at mywokingham.co.uk
The platform included IOS and Android apps and an online news website at mywokingham.co.uk
My Wokingham is excited to be a part of the Wokingham community and looks forward to providing readers with the latest news and information. For more information, please visit My Wokingham
