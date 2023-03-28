Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,180 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the 700 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
At approximately 3:06 pm, the suspect approached the victim, while both were passengers on a Circulator bus, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect took money from the victim then exited the bus and fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.