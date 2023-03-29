Updated with Video Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,231 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast.
At approximately 2:41 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.