Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3900 Block of Morrison Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Taskforce announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the 3900 block of Morrison Street, Northwest.
At approximately 7:04 pm, the suspect approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and snatched property from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.