Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,185 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3900 Block of Morrison Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Taskforce announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in the 3900 block of Morrison Street, Northwest. 

 

At approximately 7:04 pm, the suspect approached the victim, from behind, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and snatched property from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. 

 

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 3900 Block of Morrison Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more