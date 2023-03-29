Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Franklin Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the 300 block of Franklin Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:45 am, the suspects entered the victims’ residence at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, which led to a physical altercation between the suspect and the victims. During the altercation, the suspect fired the handgun striking one of the victims. The suspects then took property and fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 28-year-old Bernard Vance, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Felon In Possession. Three firearms were recovered. The detectives’ investigation also revealed the suspects and victims were known to each other.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.