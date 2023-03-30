The Electric Motor Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% by 2031, North America Electric Motor Market to reach US$ 40.4 Bn by 2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

AC Electric Motors will remain top-selling product in the market, accounting for over 70% of revenue generated in the global market by 2031. The industrial sector is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, generating revenue of US$ 72.3 Bn by 2031 due to rising focus on automation and digitalization.

The global electric motor market is anticipated to exhibit year-on-year (YoY) growth by registering a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period. Total units sold in the market were 1.2 billion. According to the report, demand for AC motors increased by 5.1% to 837 million units in 2021, while demand for DC motors would increase by 2.2% to 339 million units.



The growth of the market is driven by an increasing focus on research and development along with hefty investment in the industrial sector. Furthermore, the electric motor market will rise at 5.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 in comparison above 3.8% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2020.

According to the estimations by Energy Association, 40% of industrial energy is consumed to drive electric motors. In lieu of the same, the emphasis is on promoting the use of high-efficiency motors. Furthermore, the demand for the electric motor is likely to be buoyed by the residential appliances segment wherein low-power capacity motors are primarily used. The Electric motor market has been perceived as a high volume-high value market.

The latest study published by Future Market Insights offers in-depth insights into the global electric motor market during the forecast period 2021-2031. The study highlights key dynamics such as company share analysis, competition intelligence, DROT analysis, challenges, and strategic growth initiatives. It also provides growth prospects in the market in terms of type and application for the next ten years.

Key Takeaways

The increasing rate of investments in civic infrastructure involving municipal water supply and effective wastewater treatment processes will cater to a hefty rate of pumps thus involving a proportionate rate of an electric motor to be sold and installed.

Developed as well as developing countries are expected to usher in sound growth opportunities for the product via new units as well as replacement sales. Expansion of usage scope towards untapped end-use verticals is expected to augur the growth of electric motors on a long-term basis.

The penetration of robotics and automation over the last decade, across a variety of industry verticals, is likely to propel the market growth even further. These industry verticals encompass electronics manufacturing, food & beverage industries, and automotive.



Growth Drivers

With the electric motor market growth in the intermediate stages and clocking nearly double-digit growth rates in the next 5 years, new unit sales of electric motors will be highly sought.

Another crucial factor for growth promotion is that electric motors and associated pumps for heavy-duty water supply processes are priced at a premium which will prove as a value proposition for the OEMs when coupled with installation and aftersales services.

Over the coming years, the demand for electric motors will witness healthy growth with Industrial Robotics, Energy, Residential Appliances, and Municipal Water Utilities being the key growth enablers.

Restraints

Throughout the flu season, numerous countries had a negative impact on their manufacturing sector in terms of production output and supply procedures coupled with the slowdown of demand and order intake from customers. However, with subsequent financial quarters, the resumption of industrial manufacturing activities is being permitted by the regional authorities.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global electric motor market are aiming at strategic collaborations and partnerships with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing capacity and address the demand of an expanding consumer pool.

On August 3rd, 2021, Nidec Corporation acquired stocks of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. General Electric,Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Nidec Corporation, WEG S.A. and announced an outline for its new subsidiaries.

Rapid investments in smart factory automation, specifically in massive production plants have been growing significantly. With the increasing adoption of automation and robotics technology, electric motor demand will be boosted in regard to its use in drive units. The growth rate of the electric motor market growth is thus expected to be in proportion to that of industrial automation and robotics.

More Insights into the Electric Motor Market

The North American region is predicted to dominate the global electric motor market over the forecast period. Being one of the attractive markets during the forecast period, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America and reach US$ 40.4 Billion by 2031.

Electric Motor Market by Category

Power Output:

<1HP

1-5HP

5 – 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 – 50 HP

50 - 100HP

100 – 300 HP

300 - 500HP

Above 500HP



Product Type:

AC Motor

DC Motor

By Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

Others

By End Use:

Industrial

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation

Others



