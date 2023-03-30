Read more about GBI Makes Arrests in Dooly County Homicide

Vienna, GA (March 27, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jakaya Brooks, age 22, of Vienna, with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault. Robbie Brown, age 40, and James Dariso, age 46, both of Vienna, have also been arrested and charged with making false statements. All three defendants are in the Dooly County Jail.

The arrests were made in connection to the death of Gequeesha Tanay Williams, age 28. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI assist on March 17, 2023, after Vienna Police Department and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Kelly Lane in Vienna and found Williams with a neck injury. It was initially reported to police that Williams’ injury was the result of an accident. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff Craig Peavy) used a multi-purpose K9 unit to locate a critical piece of evidence in this investigation. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office/Peavy Family have a long history of running a very successful K9 program.