Arizona adds new tech jobs, tech businesses in 2022, according to CompTIA's year in review State of the Tech Workforce

Technology industry contributes $33.4 billion to state's economy

PHOENIX, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona added more than 5,000 new tech jobs to its growing ranks of tech workers in 2022, according to a new report released today by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" shows that net tech employment1 in Arizona grew by 2.6% in 2022, with the number of people employed in technology increasing by a net new 5,077 workers. 2 CompTIA forecasts a 3.3% increase – or about 6,677 new jobs – in tech employment for 2023 in Arizona. Positions in software and web development, database, data science, cybersecurity, systems engineering, and IT project management are expected to see the most hiring activity.

There are currently an estimated 201,183 people who work in technology in Arizona, the 17th highest total nationally. tech jobs in the state. These jobs include both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. The estimated median wage for a tech worker in Arizona is $88,355, which is 115% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state.

Arizona is in the second quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 26% of the state's workforce; Hispanic or Latino workers, 15% (the fourth highest percentage nationally); and African American workers, 4%.

There are 13,483 tech businesses in the state, with the tech industry delivering an economic impact of $33.4 billion, or 8.2% of Arizona's economy.

Arizona employers listed 105,107 job postings for IT occupations in 2022. More than 27% of postings were for positions in emerging technologies – artificial intelligence, blockchain, the internet of things, robotics and other areas – or for jobs requiring emerging tech skills.

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. For more from CompTIA's State of the Tech Workforce visit https://www.cyberstates.org/.

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – tech sector employment which encompasses workers employed by tech companies and technology professionals working across every sector of the economy.

2 CompTIA reports the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data there is a lag effect and recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

