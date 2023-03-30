Intelus Agency Disrupts LinkedIn Lead Generation With Manual Outreach!

Exciting news from the world of B2B marketing! Intelus Agency, the premier LinkedIn marketing agency, has just announced the launch of their revolutionary new 100% manual and hyper-personalized LinkedIn outreach packages. Designed specifically to offer B2B companies better and more effective options for outsourcing lead generation, these packages are the result of Intelus Agency's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

ATHENS, Ala., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelus Agency was founded in 2018 with the goal of helping B2B companies generate leads and qualified meetings on LinkedIn without resorting to spamming inboxes or using aggressive sales tactics. The Founder, Chris Mitchell, saw a need for a more effective and ethical approach to LinkedIn lead generation after seeing other solutions fail.

Unlike other solutions that rely on automation and spammy tactics, Intelus Agency takes a more personalized approach. Their manual lead sourcing and qualification techniques are designed to help you achieve success without compromising your reputation or integrity.

With a passion for delivering results where other B2B lead generation solutions fall short, Intelus Agency launched its LinkedIn outreach services in 2018. They saw a gap in the market for personalized solutions that could help businesses generate leads without relying on spammy tactics. Their approach was unique - they utilized automation only for the initial invite to connect and then followed up manually to nurture, qualify, and convert leads. This approach was a breath of fresh air in a market that aimed to automate the entire follow-up process, only relying on real conversations after someone replied to an automated "drip message." Intelus Agency's highly trained sales development reps (SDRs) provided a human touch that set them apart from the competition, ensuring their clients' success.

In an exciting move towards revolutionizing B2B lead generation, Intelus Agency launched two brand-new packages in March 2023. These cutting-edge packages offer a 100% manual and hyper-personalized approach to LinkedIn outreach that is second to none, all while being available at a fraction of the cost of other competitive "outsourced SDR services." By delivering top-quality service and results that exceed expectations, Intelus Agency is setting the standard for LinkedIn outreach, and is committed to helping businesses of all sizes reach their full potential.

Intelus Agency's latest packages are packed with exclusive features, including InMail and email outreach, and a strategic newsfeed content add-on that takes lead nurturing to the next level. With its innovative approach to B2B lead generation, Intelus Agency has increased its subscription revenue by over 1600% since launching its LinkedIn marketing services in 2018. Don't miss out on the chance to supercharge your outreach campaign!

Visit https://www.intelusagency.com/linkedin-outreach to learn more.

