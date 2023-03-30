Thailand Social Commerce Market Databook 2023: A $6.493 Billion Market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,165 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social commerce industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 39.3% on annual basis to reach US$1915.0 million in 2023.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1915.0 million in 2023 to reach US$6493.0 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Thailand Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
Thailand Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022
