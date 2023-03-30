ESIS, a Pioneer in Claims and Risk Management Services and Support, Commemorates 70th Anniversary

Celebrations to commence in May at RISKWORLD 2023 - Risk Conference & Exhibition

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESIS, a Chubb Company, and a leading third-party administrator and provider of claims and risk management services, will celebrate its 70th anniversary at the RISKWORLD 2023 - Risk Conference & Exhibition, a leading industry global risk management event, in Atlanta, Ga., on April 30-May 3, 2023.

Established in 1953, ESIS is a recognized pioneer in the field of claims and risk management services and support. The company's origins began with administering claims for a single client and quickly expanded to serving a group of employers that chose to self-fund claim payments for workers' compensation and liability risks. Today, ESIS provides a full range of claims and risk management services to a myriad of clients. Its focus on clients has never wavered with its industry-specific expertise and commitment to partnering with companies to provide the industry's broadest selection of risk management solutions.

"Protecting our clients' brand and reputation has always been at the heart of every claim we manage," said Jim Shevlin, President of ESIS, Inc. "This year, we are proud to celebrate an extraordinary milestone within our company's history and pay tribute to our strong roots in claims and risk management, the strengths of the organization today, and initiatives we are focused on to help pave the way for an even stronger future."

Notable ESIS innovations have included:

In 1983, collaborating with Special Risk Facilities to debut a state-of-the-art system offering computerized risk information services (CRIS) for brokers and risk managers.

In 2004, introducing the ESIS Global RiskAdvantage (GRA) risk management information system, which allowed clients to monitor claims status via mobile devices. This predated the launch of today's ubiquitous smartphone.

For more on ESIS's 70-year history, the company's values, and career opportunities, please visit our special anniversary page on the company's website.

About ESIS, a Chubb Company

ESIS, a Chubb Company was one of the first organizations to handle workers compensation claims on a third-party basis almost 70 years ago. Today, the company provides a full range of sophisticated risk management services, including workers compensation, liability, and disability claims management. These primary services are further supported by their extensive managed care offering, innovative catastrophe services, benchmarking capabilities, recovery services, Special Investigations Unit (SIU), risk control, and litigation management.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange CB and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

