Media advisory - Minister Hutchings to highlight federal budget investments in Sydney, Nova Scotia

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,246 in the last 365 days.
March 30, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will host an event in Sydney, Nova Scotia, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy and a healthy future. A media availability will follow the event.
Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 11:30 am (AT) / 10:30 am (ET)
Location:
Mayflower Dental
800 Grand Lake Road
Sydney, Nova Scotia
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c8947.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.