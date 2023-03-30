NordLayer's VPN protocol NordLynx Named Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLayer announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named NordLynx a winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leading industry player with our product NordLynx being named a winner by the Globee® Awards," says Povilas Žukauskas, CMO at NordLayer . "Behind this distinguished success is our product innovations and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from the Globee® Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs."

The Globee® Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, and data privacy. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

Nord Security is the umbrella company connecting NordLayer, NordVPN, NordLocker, and NordPass. Network security products NordVPN and NordLayer offer this new-generation VPN protocol that provides improved connection, faster speeds, and better security measures than other VPN protocols, including WireGuard.

More than 250 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security/judges/

ABOUT NORDLAYER

NordLayer — an adaptive network access security solution for modern businesses. It helps organizations of all sizes to fulfill scaling and integration challenges. Moving towards an ever-evolving SSE ecosystem, NordLayer is quick and easy to implement with existing infrastructure, hardware free, and designed with ease of scale. As a cloud-native solution with an easy-to-use interface, NordLayer offers protection to businesses of any size, complexity, or work model, including remote or hybrid workplaces. More information: nordlayer.com

