Transaction Data Systems Announces Investment in Executive Leadership with Promotions at COO, SVP of M&A and Appointments at CTO, CCO

Nation's largest pharmacy technology network increases its investment to deliver the new revolution of patient-centric care within pharmacies

Transaction Data Systems (TDS), the leader in pharmacy software solutions, is set to take patient-centric care to the next level with the promotions of Alex Miguel to Chief Operating Officer and Grant Chapin to Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, and the recent appointments of Tom Mullin as Chief Commercialization Officer and Matt Pokress as Chief Technology Officer.

"These four power industry players bring a wealth of experience and expertise to TDS, positioning the organization for explosive growth as it continues to revolutionize the way care is delivered in the pharmacy industry," said Jude Dieterman, CEO of Transaction Data Systems. "With these key leadership additions, TDS is poised to deliver on our mission to connect all aspects of patient care between payors, pharma, providers and pharmacy."

Miguel, PharmD, most recently served as SVP of Clinical Service & Operations at TDS with a focus on bridging the gap between payors and pharmacies to improve adherence and outcomes. He will operationalize and scale the vision of TDS. Through operational focus – process, people and technology – Miguel will continue to improve the client experience after moving TDS to a 96% satisfaction rating over the previous year. His passion around making pharmacies the center aspect of TDS will be expanded to the complete operation of TDS in his role as COO. Miguel will also lead the company's transformation of a complete patient-centric care model for pharmacies.

Chapin, previously VP of M&A and Partnerships at TDS, provides a clear vision to increase the current level of mergers and acquisitions. He will lead the organization's efforts to grow both organically and inorganically through acquisitions and partnerships, strengthening the leadership of TDS in the pharmacy and pharmacy supply chain space. With a background in corporate development leadership roles at Burns & McDonnel and Cerner Corp., Chapin will drive expansion and growth.

Mullin, a pharmacy veteran with a background at GlaxoSmithKline, AmerisourceBergen and OptumRx, joins TDS to ignite sales and connect with clients so they can thrive in the new landscape of pharmacies by leveraging TDS's technology and solutions. supercharge revenue growth across the organization. He brings in-depth experience in the pharmacy, pharma and payor landscapes that complements a unique position as the industry leader, bridging gaps in care from payers and pharma through patient-centric care.

Pokress joins TDS from PillPack by Amazon Pharmacy. In his role at TDS, Pokress will lead all aspects of the company's technology strategy and solutions. During his nine year tenure at PillPack, Pokress served as chief architect for the development of PillPack's custom cloud-based pharmacy management system—PharmacyOS. His experience and tenure in the pharmacy market is instrumental to the next phase of growth and innovation at TDS.

About Transaction Data Systems

For over 40 years, TDS has been dedicated to the success of the pharmacy market and pharmacy supply chain. With its portfolio of products and services including Rx30, Computer-Rx, and PrescribeWellness, TDS provides innovative patient-centric technology solutions and pharmacy management systems to the pharmacy industry. We proudly support the largest install base of independent pharmacies in the industry with systems in all 50 states and the Virgin Islands. TDS is the leading provider of pharmacy-focused, patient-centric solutions. For more information, please visit transactiondatasystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005603/en/