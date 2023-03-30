Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,249 in the last 365 days.

"Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference Successfully Held in Munich

SHENYANG, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference was held to great success in Munich, the capital of the state of Bavaria. Participants engaged in dialogues about industrial cooperation between China and Germany, and exchanged ideas about the future of China-Germany development.

Revolving around the theme of "Meet China and Germany, Foresee the Future," the event was attended by more than a hundred participants, including representatives from German and Chinese enterprises such as BMW and LiangDao, and government organs and related research institutions of both Munich and Shenyang.

Contract-signing ceremony was hosted on the same day for 11 projects such as the China-Europe Digital Alliance digitization, renovation and improvement project, Kaytrip culture and tourism cooperation project, and Kemether and Automation W+R GmbH strategic cooperation project, according to the Information Office of Shenyang Municipality.

During the event, leaders from relevant Shenyang government bodies introduced the city's ideal investment environment and optimal industrial park policies, sincerely encouraged German enterprises to invest in Shenyang, and promised to provide "service support for each and every single enterprise". Chinese participants also introduced the China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, which focuses on the development of the five major areas of intelligent equipment, high-end equipment, automotive manufacturing, industrial service and strategic emerging industry, and at present already hosts more than 470 enterprises, including over 80 German enterprises. In 2022, the industry park recorded an output of RMB 86.4 billion from its above-industry-designated-scale enterprises, while completing RMB 19.5 billion in fixed asset investment.

Germany is China's largest E.U. trade partner, and according to the latest data from the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2022 bilateral trade between Germany and China reached EUR 297.9 billion, with China being Germany's most important trade partner for the 7th straight year.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439407

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiexi-day-in-germany-and-china-germany-shenyang-high-end-equipment-manufacturing-industrial-park-industry-cooperation-exchange-conference-successfully-held-in-munich-301786078.html

SOURCE Information Office of Shenyang Municipality

You just read:

"Tiexi Day" In Germany and China-Germany (Shenyang) High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park Industry Cooperation Exchange Conference Successfully Held in Munich

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more