California tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

38,000-plus net new jobs added in 2022, second highest total nationally

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year, tech employment in California added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to today's release of new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment1 in California grew by 2.6% in 2022, with the number of people employed in tech jobs increasing by an estimated 38,186 workers, the second highest total nationally. 2 CompTIA forecasts a 2.8% increase in tech employment for 2023 – about 42,000 net new jobs.

Nearly 1.5 million people work in tech jobs in California, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. That represents 7.7% of the overall state workforce. California's tech workforce is the largest among all states by a wide margin. The estimated median tech wage for a tech worker in California is $119,568. That's 151% higher than median wage for all occupations in the state.

California's tech industry delivers an economic impact of $536 billion, or 16.7% of the state economy. There are an estimated 55,868 tech business establishments in the state.

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (4.2%); database, data science and analytics (4%); and cybersecurity and systems engineers (3.5%) are projected to see the most growth this year in California.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 34% of all tech jobs postings in 2022 were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills. San Francisco and Los Angeles were among the top five cities for emerging tech jobs.

Workforce diversity – California ranks in the first quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 26% of California's tech workforce; Hispanic or Latino workers, 12%; and Black or African American workers, 3%.

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

2 The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

