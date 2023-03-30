Submit Release
Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 22.7% to Reach $1033 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social commerce industry in Finland is expected to grow by 22.7% on annual basis to reach US$1033.1 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.8% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1033.1 million in 2023 to reach US$2122.6 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Finland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Finland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

