Amniotic Membrane Market is Anticipated To Reach USD 5213 Million By 2029, Witnessing A CAGR of 10.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amniotic Membrane market is segmented by Type - Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane, Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane, by Application - Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health | Reproductive Health Category.

The global Amniotic Membrane market was valued at USD 2910.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5213 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors are Driving The Growth of The Amniotic Membrane Market are

The global amniotic membrane market is growing due to its extensive range of uses in fields including ophthalmology, genitourinary tract, skin, brain, and head & neck as well as other surgical procedures, the global amniotic membrane market is growing.

A growing trend in biotechnology development as well as the creation of products produced from amniotic membranes.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AMNIOTIC MEMBRANE MARKET

Using amniotic membranes helps to lessen scarring, promotes quicker healing, and lowers the chance of infection. Hence, the market expansion is being greatly aided by the enormous demand for these items being generated by the rising number of cosmetic operations. The rebuilding of burn cases also uses these items, which increases demand for them. Amniotic membranes are used in these situations to facilitate epithelialization and quick wound healing. It has also been demonstrated to lessen discomfort, allowing for simple movement of the injured area. This approach is rapidly being employed in poor countries and is widely favored because it is less expensive than allografts and xenografts, which is expected to accelerate amniotic membrane market expansion.

It has been demonstrated that using the human amniotic membrane (AM) to treat specific conjunctival and corneal conditions has a significant positive impact. The sutureless administration of amniotic membrane is emerging as a less invasive alternative with positive clinical results, whereas AM has historically been transplanted using sutures or fibrin glue in an operating theater. The availability of amniotic membranes in-office enables practitioners to quickly and successfully treat a range of ocular surface diseases. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the amniotic membranes market.

The amniotic membrane is effective in treating issues with the ocular surface due to a number of factors. Secondly, the amniotic membrane functions as a physical barrier to lessen pain brought by contact between the eyelids and the surface as the conjunctival and corneal epithelium recovers. Moreover, the amniotic membrane basement membrane inhibits cell death while encouraging epithelial expansion through cell migration, adhesion, and differentiation. 2,3 Moreover, fetal hyaluronic acid found in the stroma of the amniotic membrane suppresses fibroblast proliferation and lessens inflammation by reducing cytokine expression. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the amniotic membranes market.

Products made from amniotic membranes are frequently employed in regenerative medicine. Amniotic membrane-derived products have been produced and are still being developed by many market participants in this sector. As a result, the market is anticipated to increase favorably over the forecast period as a result of the growing trend of manufacturing goods produced from amniotic membranes.

AMNIOTIC MEMBRANE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to its high effectiveness and widespread usage, the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Cryopreserved amniotic membranes have the histological and biological characteristics of the amniotic membrane well preserved. Cryopreserved membranes are therefore frequently employed in vision procedures to help minimize eye irritation and speed healing. As a result, it is projected that over the forecast period, this market would grow at a profitable rate.

According to applications, the surgical wound segment currently controls the market and is anticipated to do so during the forecast period. Due to the membrane's ability to reduce the formation of scar tissue and its anti-inflammatory effects on scarring, this market segment is predicted to increase rapidly.

Due to its developed healthcare system and growing use of amniotic membranes for a variety of purposes, North America held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is predicted to continue doing so throughout the forecast period. I

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

FzioMed

Skye Biologics

IOP Ophthalmics

Amniox Medical

Amnio Technology

Applied Biologics

Alliqua BioMedical

Human Regenerative Technologies

Derma Sciences

MiMedx Group

SOURCE Valuates Reports