Berklee Online Holds 2023 Berklee Onsite Music Conference June 2-3

BOSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 2-3, Berklee Online will hold its sixth annual Berklee Onsite conference at the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston. Back for the first time since 2019 because of pandemic cancellations, Berklee Onsite 2023 is two days of workshops, panels, performances, and networking events, open to Berklee Online students and the music community at large.

"We're thrilled to be hosting Berklee Onsite again after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic," said Berklee Online CEO and Cofounder Debbie Cavalier. "It's such an important part of our online students' experience to make the trip to Boston and spend time with the community that they're a part of. We have some incredible speakers and performers lined up and it's guaranteed to be a great time for everyone."

Early registration is open from now until Friday, April 14 at 11:59 PM ET at the discounted rate of $129. After April 14, the price will jump to $159 and registration will remain open until the first day of the conference on June 2.

In past years, Berklee Onsite has welcomed nearly 300 attendees representing close to 30 countries and 40 US states. The conference began as a way to give Berklee's online students the opportunity to meet their instructors and advisors in person while visiting the Berklee College of Music campus, but has since expanded to welcome anyone interested in attending.

This Year's Featured Sessions Include:

"Connection and Collaboration Workshop with Song Critique" with Kara DioGuardi , 11-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and former judge of American Idol, who is currently a visiting scholar at Berklee College of Music .

, 11-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and former judge of American Idol, who is currently a visiting scholar at . "The Billboard Hot 100 Is Your Toolbox" with Prince Charles Alexander , Berklee professor and former recording engineer for Bad Boy Records, whose clients included Mary J. Blige , Destiny's Child, the Notorious B.I.G., and others.

, Berklee professor and former recording engineer for Bad Boy Records, whose clients included , Destiny's Child, the Notorious B.I.G., and others. "New Developments in Small Room Studio Design" with John Storyk , architect and acoustician who built Electric Lady Studios for Jimi Hendrix , among 3,500 other audio and video production facilities worldwide.

Christopher Wares, assistant chair of the Music Business/Management department at Berklee College of Music, will give the opening keynote address. The closing keynote will be presented by Berklee professor and researcher, Susan Rogers, who was the staff engineer for Prince from 1983–1988.

For more information on sessions or to register, visit http://www.berkleeonsite.com.

About Berklee Online:

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 students from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and 3.1 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

