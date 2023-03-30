Commonwealth Approved for More than $7.6 Million in Federal Funding for 2021 Tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky.— FEMA has approved more than $7.6 million in federal funding to reimburse the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM) for emergency protective measures, as a result of the Dec. 10-11, 2021, tornadoes.

FEMA has approved $7,650,831 for emergency protective measures including rental equipment (travel trailers) and contract resources. KYEM provided non-congregate sheltering statewide, along with supplies and commodities such as food, water, tents, heaters and other supplies. In addition, they provided direct temporary housing and hotel rooms to disaster survivors.

This project was funded at a 90% cost share. This means FEMA reimburses applicants at 90% of eligible costs with the remaining 10% covered by the commonwealth.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth. It is the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards. Following the Commonwealth's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types

of private nonprofit organizations including eligible houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.