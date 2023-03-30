Submit Release
Commemorative Envelope of “World Stamp Festival Stamp Show 2023”

MACAU, March 30 - “World Stamp Festival Stamp Show 2023” will be held in Tokyo, Japan, during 21st to 23rd April 2023. To commemorate this Exhibition, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue the commemorative envelopes, and have authorized the local philatelic agent to officially represent and provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service on site of the exhibition.

For the convenience of the philatelist, the commemorative envelope with stamp priced at MOP6.50 will also be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office starting from 21st April 2023.

You may send your mail of this cancelled commemorative envelope during period *:

Philatelic Shop at

General Post Office:

 

Post Offices:

 

21st April

 

 

21st to  23rd April

9:00 – 17:30

 

 

Office Hours to Public

* No commemorative postmark cancellation service will be provided in Macao.

