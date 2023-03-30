Submit Release
Philatelic Gifts Summer Season Sale

MACAU, March 30 - To welcome upcoming summer, the following 40 designated philatelic products with special discounts are offered to philatelists from the period of 2nd May 2023 to 31st August 2023 at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, Carmo Post Office, Terminal Post Office, Airport Post Office and Communications Museum Shop.

Seq.

Products

Price

(MOP)

Discounted Price

(MOP)

1

Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary of Macao Post

628.00

502.40

2

Gift Set of Porcelain Plate Painting with Postcards – Ascension

618.00

525.30

3

Gift Set of Stamps and Chinese Paintings Reel – Traditional Chinese Culture

338.00

270.40

4

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog

468.00

397.80

5

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig

468.00

397.80

6

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat

468.00

397.80

7

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Ox

468.00

397.80

8

Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix”

280.00

224.00

9

Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”

250.00

200.00

10

Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares”

250.00

200.00

11

Presentation Pack “130th Anniversary of Macao Post”

180.00

144.00

12

Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of

Dr. Sun Yat Sen”

50.00

40.00

13

Thematic Pack “Macao 2018 –35th Asian International Stamp Exhibition”

120.00

96.00

14

Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”

150.00

120.00

15

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”

100.00

80.00

16

Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”

120.00

96.00

17

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”

120.00

102.00

18

Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”

150.00

127.50

19

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Ox”

120.00

102.00

20

Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”

35.00

28.00

21

Annual Album of Stamps 2013

185.00

166.50

22

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013

185.00

166.50

23

Annual Album of Stamps 2014

215.00

193.50

24

Annual Album 2015

448.00

403.20

25

Annual Album of Stamps 2015

260.00

234.00

26

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015

180.00

162.00

27

Annual Album 2016

500.00

450.00

28

Annual Album of Stamps 2016

268.00

241.20

29

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016

208.00

187.20

30

Annual Album 2017

428.00

385.20

31

Annual Album of Stamps 2017

228.00

205.20

32

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017

178.00

160.20

33

Annual Album 2018

438.00

394.20

34

Annual Album of Stamps 2018

228.00

205.20

35

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018

188.00

169.20

36

Annual Album 2019

620.00

558.00

37

Annual Album of Stamps 2019

350.00

315.00

38

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019

300.00

270.00

39

Annual Album of Stamps 2020

318.00

286.20

40

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2020

288.00

259.20

