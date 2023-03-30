Philatelic Gifts Summer Season Sale

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,156 in the last 365 days.
MACAU, March 30 - To welcome upcoming summer, the following 40 designated philatelic products with special discounts are offered to philatelists from the period of 2nd May 2023 to 31st August 2023 at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, Carmo Post Office, Terminal Post Office, Airport Post Office and Communications Museum Shop.
|
Seq.
|
Products
|
Price
(MOP)
|
Discounted Price
(MOP)
|
1
|
Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary of Macao Post
|
628.00
|
502.40
|
2
|
Gift Set of Porcelain Plate Painting with Postcards – Ascension
|
618.00
|
525.30
|
3
|
Gift Set of Stamps and Chinese Paintings Reel – Traditional Chinese Culture
|
338.00
|
270.40
|
4
|
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog
|
468.00
|
397.80
|
5
|
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig
|
468.00
|
397.80
|
6
|
Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat
|
468.00
|
397.80
|
7
|
Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Ox
|
468.00
|
397.80
|
8
|
Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix”
|
280.00
|
224.00
|
9
|
Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”
|
250.00
|
200.00
|
10
|
Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares”
|
250.00
|
200.00
|
11
|
Presentation Pack “130th Anniversary of Macao Post”
|
180.00
|
144.00
|
12
|
Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of
Dr. Sun Yat Sen”
|
50.00
|
40.00
|
13
|
Thematic Pack “Macao 2018 –35th Asian International Stamp Exhibition”
|
120.00
|
96.00
|
14
|
Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”
|
150.00
|
120.00
|
15
|
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”
|
100.00
|
80.00
|
16
|
Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”
|
120.00
|
96.00
|
17
|
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”
|
120.00
|
102.00
|
18
|
Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”
|
150.00
|
127.50
|
19
|
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Ox”
|
120.00
|
102.00
|
20
|
Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”
|
35.00
|
28.00
|
21
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2013
|
185.00
|
166.50
|
22
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013
|
185.00
|
166.50
|
23
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2014
|
215.00
|
193.50
|
24
|
Annual Album 2015
|
448.00
|
403.20
|
25
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2015
|
260.00
|
234.00
|
26
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015
|
180.00
|
162.00
|
27
|
Annual Album 2016
|
500.00
|
450.00
|
28
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2016
|
268.00
|
241.20
|
29
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016
|
208.00
|
187.20
|
30
|
Annual Album 2017
|
428.00
|
385.20
|
31
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2017
|
228.00
|
205.20
|
32
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017
|
178.00
|
160.20
|
33
|
Annual Album 2018
|
438.00
|
394.20
|
34
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2018
|
228.00
|
205.20
|
35
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018
|
188.00
|
169.20
|
36
|
Annual Album 2019
|
620.00
|
558.00
|
37
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2019
|
350.00
|
315.00
|
38
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019
|
300.00
|
270.00
|
39
|
Annual Album of Stamps 2020
|
318.00
|
286.20
|
40
|
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2020
|
288.00
|
259.20