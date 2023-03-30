Team entries for 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races to end tomorrow

MACAU, March 30 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held on 17, 18 and 22 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre.

Preparations for the event are currently underway. Organisations which are interested to join the races should submit team entries by 10 p.m. on 31 March before registering in the participating race categories from 3 April.

Limited places are available for registration in this year’s local races, including: Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (60 teams for Open Category, 24 teams for Women’s Category), Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (18 teams), Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (12 teams for Open Category) and Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (36 teams for Open Category and 18 teams for Women’s Category). Interested organisations are required to first submit team entries online at www.cmdragonboat.org.mo by 10 p.m. on 31 March to obtain an online account, and then register in the participating race categories between 10 a.m. on 3 April and 10 p.m. on 10 April. Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all places are filled.

Successfully registered teams should submit the relevant information including the name list by 10 p.m. on 15 May. Application for change of team members must be submitted by 10 p.m. on 22 May. Late registrations or applications will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.