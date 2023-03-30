Attracting international visitors — MGTO coordinates more Macao familiarization visits by two Hong Kong travel trade associations

MACAU, March 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) invited the Hong Kong Japanese Tour Operators Association and the Society of the Golden Keys of Hong Kong to visit Macao for familiarization this month. Comprising about 70 members, the two delegations visited various tourist attractions, hotels and tourism facilities in Macao. The Office seeks to garner the associations’ support in drawing Japanese and international visitors for twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao, in turn diversifying source markets.

Igniting Japanese’ intention to travel to Hong Kong and Macao in one trip

Members of the Hong Kong Japanese Tour Operators Association mainly cater for Japanese visitors by coordinating their trip logistics such as transportation, lodging, dining and sightseeing in Mainland cities, Hong Kong and Macao. MGTO coordinated a familiarization trip for the Association’s representatives to Macao on 22 and 23 March so that they could get to know more about Macao’s latest and diverse tourism facilities for better Hong Kong-Macao trip planning and arrangements for Japanese visitors in the future.

Leverage Macao’s connectivity with Hong Kong as a transport hub to tap into international visitor markets

The Society of the Golden Keys of Hong Kong mainly consists of concierge professionals tending to travelers at luxury and business hotels in Hong Kong. MGTO arranged a Macao familiarization visit by the Society’s representatives on 28 and 29 March, for them to gain a full picture of Macao’s latest tourism information and products for their future recommendation to international visitors in Hong Kong. Leveraging the advantages of connectivity between Macao and Hong Kong as a transportation hub, the Office seeks to expand Macao’s international visitor markets.

Colorful itinerary showcases the glamour of “tourism +”

Divided into groups, the two delegations visited the Historic Centre of Macao as a World Heritage Site, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, the Super Fun Zone and Legend Heroes Park at Studio City, themed hotels and the adventure facilities at Lisboeta Macau – GoAirborne for indoor skydiving and ZipCity for ziplining, The Londoner Macao, teamLab SuperNature at The Venetian Macao, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, MGM Cotai and so forth. They also sampled a variety of culinary delights. At a luncheon, MGTO presented an overview of Macao’s current tourism situation to the representatives of the Hong Kong Japanese Tour Operators Association, whereas the representatives of the Society of the Golden Keys of Hong Kong attended a networking dinner with members of Macau International Golden Keys Society. Through their trip and first-hand experiences, the delegates can recommend Macao’s offer of diverse travel experiences to international travelers in Hong Kong, which shall be a boon for twin-destination tourism.

Expansive marketing campaign for tourism revival

With Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, MGTO is progressing forward with an all-rounded online-offline marketing campaign in different source markets with successive launch of various special offers targeting specific market segments. Following the coordination of two travel trade delegation visits from Hong Kong, the Office invited two travel trade associations of Hong Kong to visit Macao this month, amid its dedication to expanding source markets and steering the tourism industry towards greater revival.