Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,238 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Reminds Residents of District COVID Centers Permanent Closure on Friday, March 31

(WASHINGTON, DC) — DC Health would like to remind residents that all eight District COVID Centers will permanently close this Friday, March 31. The COVID Centers were opened to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours. However, based on the significant decline in cases and availability of services at most pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other community locations, the COVID Centers will close their doors. DC Health is proud of the work accomplished through the COVID Centers and the staff members and the work they have done since January 2022 to distribute:

  • More than 1.1 million free masks;
  • More than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and flu vaccine;
  • More than 450,000 rapid antigen COIVD-19 testing kits; and
  • Nearly 40,000 PCR tests.

Residents still have convenient options to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or test kit, including:

In addition, beginning April 1, residents can visit one of the locations below and receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, flu vaccination or COVID-19 test kit (while supplies last). While, vaccines will be provided free of charge, if you have insurance you should bring your card.

  • Safeway Pharmacy
    490 L St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Ward 6)
    Monday to Friday 9am–7pm; Saturday 10am–4pm (until July 29)
  • Safeway Pharmacy
    3830 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011 (Ward 4)
    Monday to Friday 9am–7pm; Saturday 10am–4pm (until July 29)
  • GW Health @ Cedar Hill Urgent Care
    2228 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 (Ward 8)
    Sunday to Saturday 8am–8pm (until July 28)

DC Health is working with the Office of Contracting and Procurement (OCP) to address the surplus supplies from COVID Centers. Through the District’s surplus property program, operated through OCP, surplus COVID supplies will continue to be distributed to DC based non-profit organizations who may distribute supplies to residents as part of their programs. As part of our Safe Workplace Program, District agencies are also able to continue to request and be issued COVID supplies for use by District employees and/or residents as a part of programmatic support.

For those seeking Mpox vaccinations, visit cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/index.html#mpoxvaxlocator to find the location nearest you.

###

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

You just read:

DC Health Reminds Residents of District COVID Centers Permanent Closure on Friday, March 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more