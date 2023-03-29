DC Health Reminds Residents of District COVID Centers Permanent Closure on Friday, March 31

(WASHINGTON, DC) — DC Health would like to remind residents that all eight District COVID Centers will permanently close this Friday, March 31. The COVID Centers were opened to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours. However, based on the significant decline in cases and availability of services at most pharmacies, doctor’s offices and other community locations, the COVID Centers will close their doors. DC Health is proud of the work accomplished through the COVID Centers and the staff members and the work they have done since January 2022 to distribute:

More than 1.1 million free masks;

More than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and flu vaccine;

More than 450,000 rapid antigen COIVD-19 testing kits; and

Nearly 40,000 PCR tests.

Residents still have convenient options to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, booster or test kit, including:

In addition, beginning April 1, residents can visit one of the locations below and receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, flu vaccination or COVID-19 test kit (while supplies last). While, vaccines will be provided free of charge, if you have insurance you should bring your card.

Safeway Pharmacy

490 L St NW, Washington, DC 20001 (Ward 6)

Monday to Friday 9am–7pm; Saturday 10am–4pm (until July 29)

3830 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011 (Ward 4)

Monday to Friday 9am–7pm; Saturday 10am–4pm (until July 29)

2228 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020 (Ward 8)

Sunday to Saturday 8am–8pm (until July 28)

DC Health is working with the Office of Contracting and Procurement (OCP) to address the surplus supplies from COVID Centers. Through the District’s surplus property program, operated through OCP, surplus COVID supplies will continue to be distributed to DC based non-profit organizations who may distribute supplies to residents as part of their programs. As part of our Safe Workplace Program, District agencies are also able to continue to request and be issued COVID supplies for use by District employees and/or residents as a part of programmatic support.

For those seeking Mpox vaccinations, visit cdc.gov/poxvirus/mpox/vaccines/index.html#mpoxvaxlocator to find the location nearest you.

