School shootings, gun violence, and social unraveling - INTRALIGHT, a new startup, believes compassion will save us

INTRALIGHT Founder, Shayna Rose, presenting on compassion at The World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Summit in Los Angeles
Compassion training gives us a way to take measures into our own hands. This a systemic problem that needs fundamental social solutions.”
— Shayna Rose, Founder INTRALIGHT
UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INTRALIGHT, a new compassion training company, is offering a radical approach to curbing violence in America. They believe that the crisis the country is facing is bigger than gun control or mental health — it’s a systemic problem that requires a ground-up solution. From changing our values, to rethinking education, organizations need to prioritize developing skills for being compassionate to one another.
“I don’t have any friends. I don’t have any family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life.”
Do you know who wrote this?…
A quick glance at today's educational landscape reveals our priorities. Core subjects like math and history still reign supreme, but there are no classes for interpersonal skills. Regardless of their profession, all adults have to deal with people, whether in collaboration or conflict. And yet, tragedy after tragedy, social-emotional skills are still not seen as essential.
INTRALIGHT insists that compassion is as fundamental as reading and writing. Neurobiological research concludes that developing skills for understanding and relating will prevent societal violence.
The quote above was a note left by Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old shooter in St Louis, who killed two and injured seven at a school last October. You can interpret his words for yourself…
With services ranging from year-long custom programs to 2-day workshops to compassion dinners, INTRALIGHT’s offerings are purpose-built to dramatically shift organizational cultures. While most consulting firms deliver reams of data and slick decks telling you what to do, INTRALIGHT stands apart by implementing real strategies and teaching how-to skills. So how do you cultivate compassion? By learning to listen deeply, by realizing and embracing our interdependence, and by using our hearts (not our heads) to tap into our common humanity.
“We say we want things to change, but it’s difficult to take action. We don’t know where to go for resources, and the problems feel so big and insurmountable. But the truth is, there is a path to change,” says INTRALIGHT’s founder, Shayna Rose. She has been volunteering and studying with the most prestigious academic compassion organizations for years. “I know it sounds like I’m proposing holding hands to solve a real crisis. But that’s a common misconception. Compassion calls us to get to the root of the problem. Rather than handing out band-aids, we are curing the disease.”
Rose continues, “When we point fingers, blame, scapegoat, or wait for someone else to do something, we give away our power. Compassion training gives us a way to take measures into our own hands. One law won’t prevent gun violence. One initiative won’t address mental health. This a systemic problem that needs fundamental social solutions.” Last year, the American Psychological Association debunked the links between mental illness and violence: “…it may not be mental illness that is driving the violence at all, but rather factors like having been abused as a child, being unemployed, or living in a high-crime neighborhood.”
Relationships, and our experiences with others, create our view of the world. Abusive and harmful interactions make our lives tumultuous and painful, whereas loving and kind interactions make us feel connected and instill our faith in humanity. These effects start in childhood, with our families, and continue throughout our lives with friends, colleagues, partners, and even strangers. INTRALIGHT guides participants through an evaluation of their current level of compassion, and a process of introspective exercises, in order for them to gain greater self awareness and to implement real behavioral change.
Although schools are at the forefront of our minds right now, all organizations benefit from compassion training, “Compassion training can be instituted by leadership anywhere, anytime. From public schools to Wall Street, we can embrace it as a civic ideal. Beneath our differences and difficulties, we all just want the same things - to thrive, to be healthy, to be happy, to love, and to be loved, to feel free from pain, to be accepted, befriended, and understood, and to live as good a life as possible for as long as fate allows.”
If you’re ready for change, INTRALIGHT might be the place to start.
Casey Rieder
Magic 8 Group
+1 215-919-5461
us@magic8group.com
You just read:
School shootings, gun violence, and social unraveling - INTRALIGHT, a new startup, believes compassion will save us
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Casey Rieder
Magic 8 Group
+1 215-919-5461
us@magic8group.com