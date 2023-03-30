E-commerce Market to be Worth $21,168.6 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

E-commerce Market by Business Model, Browsing Medium, Payment Mode (Card Payments, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfer), Operational Channel, Offering (Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Household) - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘‘ E-commerce Market by Business Model, Browsing Medium, Payment Mode (Card Payments, Digital Wallets, Bank Transfer), Operational Channel, Offering (Beauty & Fashion, Food & Beverage, Electronic, Household) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the E-commerce market is projected to reach $21,168.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

E-commerce is not a new term for consumers across the world. E-commerce enables businesses to reach a wider customer base, including customers in different geographical locations, which can lead to increased sales and revenue. Shopping from home, discounts and offers extended by brands and E-commerce platforms, and multiple payment options have helped the E-commerce market. E-commerce provides numerous benefits to businesses, including increased reach, lower operating costs, 24/7 availability, personalization, faster transactions, data analytics, and increased efficiency. These benefits can result in increased sales and revenue, improved customer satisfaction and loyalty, and a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many market players were not ready to deliver under such tremendous pressure, affecting the overall market growth. In this research, all recent dynamics associated with E-commerce were thoroughly analyzed to precisely estimate the future of the E-commerce market. This study also includes profiling key E-commerce stakeholders and segmenting them based on their market standing.

Based on business model, in 2023, the horizontal E-commerce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the E-commerce market. The horizontal E-commerce model caters to a diverse product category and hence enjoys a large section of consumers and high sales, contributing to the high share of the segment. Horizontal e-commerce platforms often use a marketplace model, where third-party sellers can also list and sell their products on the platform. This allows for even greater product variety and selection, as well as increased competition and potentially lower prices for customers.

However, the vertical E-commerce model is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical E-commerce model allows businesses to offer customers a specialized and tailored shopping experience within a specific product category or industry. By focusing on a specific niche, businesses can differentiate themselves from larger, more generalized e-commerce platforms and establish a strong brand identity.

Based on browsing medium, in 2023, the desktop/laptop segment is expected to account for the larger share of the E-commerce market. However, the mobile/tablet segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Mobile devices are becoming increasingly popular for E-commerce, and businesses need to optimize their websites for desktop and mobile platforms to ensure a seamless customer experience. Mobile and tablet devices have significantly impacted E-commerce, providing customers with greater accessibility and convenience, improving user experience, enabling new payment options, location-based services, social media integration, and driving business sales growth.

Based on payment mode, in 2023, the card payments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the E-commerce market. However, the digital wallets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital wallets have significantly impacted E-commerce, providing a convenient, secure, and fast payment method, enabling mobile payments, loyalty programs, and improving the overall user experience for customers. As a result, more and more E-commerce businesses are integrating digital wallet payment options to provide their customers with greater convenience and security.

Based on operational channel, in 2023, the omni-channel E-commerce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased customer experience, increased sales and consumer traffic, boosting customer loyalty, and better data collection for optimum customer and resource management. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on offering, in 2023, the beauty & fashion products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapidly changing customer behavior and preference towards online shopping, the high demand for cosmetics and clothing, and the rising popularity of mobile wallets. Besides, the increasing use of smartphones, incorporation of advanced technologies in online platforms, and various beauty & fashion goods available for comparison on E-commerce platforms further augment this segment's growth. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce has significantly impacted the beauty and fashion industry, providing brands with a global reach, offering a personalized and convenient shopping experience, driving innovation and competition, and providing customers with access to valuable reviews and feedback.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global E-commerce market. Large consumer groups, growing penetration of smartphones and the Internet, and rising disposable income have helped the region emerge as the largest E-commerce market. Also, this region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the E-commerce market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), eBay Inc. (U.S.), JD.com, Inc. (Jingdong) (China), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), The Home Depot, Inc. (U.S.), Zalando SE (Germany), Otto GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Priceline.com (U.S.), B2W Digital Company (Brazil), Groupon, Inc. (U.S.), Walmart Inc. (U.S.), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S.), Shopify Inc. (Canada), Wayfair Inc. (U.S.), Suning.com Co., Ltd. (Suning Commerce Group Co., Ltd.) (China), Best Buy Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Tesco plc (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Business Model

Horizontal E-commerce

Vertical E-commerce

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Browsing Medium

Desktop/Laptop

Mobile/Tablet

Application-based

Browser-based

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Payment Mode

Card Payments

Digital Wallets

Bank Transfers

Cash Payments

Other Payment Modes

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Operational Channel

Pure Play E-commerce

Omni-channel E-commerce

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Offering

Beauty & Fashion Products

Travel & Tourism

Electronic Products

Household Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Food & Beverage

Other Offerings

E-commerce Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Sweden Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Thailand Vietnam Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East



