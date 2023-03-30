Rewards for Justice – Reward Offer for Information on Those Responsible for the Murder of Shakeel Khan

The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for certain information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual, who committed, attempted or conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of the murder of Shakeel Khan.

Shakeel Khan, a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was murdered outside his place of employment in Johnson City, New York on March 30, 2019.

Khan, a native of the Swat region in Pakistan, was openly involved in political activities opposing terrorist organizations in that country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating the murder of Shakeel Khan. In November 2020, the FBI issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder. The reward offer from RFJ is in addition to the FBI’s reward offer and seeks information that would assist the FBI in identifying those responsible for Khan’s murder.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. Anyone with information on those responsible for the murder of Shakeel Khan should contact Rewards for Justice via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Since its inception in 1984, Rewards for Justice has paid out in excess of $250 million to more than 125 people across the globe who provided actionable information that helped resolve threats to U.S. national security. Follow RFJ on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RFJ_USA.