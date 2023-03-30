Curriculum Leader of the Year and Instructional Coach of the Year Nominations Open

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is now accepting nominations for the Curriculum Leader of the Year and the Instructional Coach of the Year. Nominations close on April 28, 2023 and you can find more details on the nominating process below.

The Curriculum Leader of the Year:

Has successfully served as a curriculum leader (designated curriculum director, assistant superintendent, or teacher leader) in public education for at least five years. Is an MCLA member at the time of nomination. Is a proven champion of curriculum, instruction, and assessment policies and practices that enhance learning both within and outside the district, who also promotes and provides opportunities to learn and to share learning and develops partnerships and networks with other districts and organizations to support learning.

Nomination Process:

Send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a champion of learning (criteria 3 above) both in and outside the district to the CLOY selection committee. Provide details about how the nominee’s curriculum, instruction, and assessment leadership impacts teachers and students in the district and the nominee’s leadership activities outside the district.

Please include email and phone contact information for you and your nominee. Send recommendation letters to: MCLA CLOY Selection Committee and email as a pdf or Google document to director@mainecla.org.

The Instructional Coach of the Year:

Has successfully served as an instructional coach (working at least .5 time as a designated coach) in public education for at least two years. Is an MCLA Coaching Co-Op member at the time of nomination. Is a leader who promotes instructional quality through learner-centered coaching practices: modeling effective instructional practices, working with teachers to make evidence-based decisions, actively working to promote coaching, encouraging, and promoting reflection for teachers, focusing on collaboration and student growth.

Nomination Process:

Send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a highly effective, student-centered instructional coach to the ICOY Selection Committee. Provide details about the structure and organization of the nominee’s coaching program/practices and how it impacts student learning and the school /district culture and community. Send nomination letters to: MCLA ICOY Selection Committee and email as a pdf or Google document to director@mainecla.org