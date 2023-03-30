New Research Reveals What Executives Think About AI in the Workplace

88% of executives expect senior marketers to use AI

Almost half of executives are already using it, but they expect more support from their company

With AI arriving at a breakneck speed in the workplace, business leaders are expressing resounding interest in using it to gain a competitive advantage, especially in Marketing.” — Anne Hunter

HARTFORD, CT, US, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new report titled "Executive AI: What Senior Business Leaders Think About AI in the Workplace" was published today by Hunter Marketing , shedding light on the state of AI adoption and expectations among America's senior business leaders. The results reveal a rapidly evolving landscape, with almost half of the executives already using AI and a quarter more eager to get started.Key findings from the report include:- 61% of C-level executives are already using AI- 48% of all leaders expect their company to provide them education on AI- 88% of executives expect their senior Marketing peers to start using AI to grow- Men are utilizing AI at higher rates than women, with 61% of men and 29% of women leaders adopting the technologyThe report also highlights the challenges senior leaders face at work that could be addressed with AI tools, with 52% feeling they spend too much time on administrative work and 40% believing competitors are innovating faster. These concerns are not equal across the board, as C-level executives are more worried about competitors' innovation (47%) than Directors (32%).Despite the significant adoption of AI, some senior business leaders have concerns holding them back from using it, including ethical issues (68%), lack of ownership (72%), accuracy concerns (45%), and doubts about the benefits (62%). Nearly half are looking for their companies to provide additional resources and support around AI technology.The report further highlights that among leaders who have a Marketing VP or CMO, a resounding 88% expect them to use AI to out-market competitors and enhance efficiency.“With AI arriving at a breakneck speed in the workplace, business leaders are expressing resounding interest in using it to gain a competitive advantage, especially in Marketing,” said Anne Hunter, Founder of Hunter Marketing. “Companies need to quickly provide education and guardrails for their employees to activate the benefits in their organization.”This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the rapidly changing world of AI adoption among senior executives, undoubtedly influencing business strategy and decision-making in 2023. The research was conducted from January 21 through February 24, 2023 and 300 C-level through Director executives were surveyed. You can learn more about the findings and access the full report here About Hunter Marketing:Hunter Marketing helps CMOs who want to be the CFO's best friend. From campaign creation that generates demand, to research that grows your brand through thought leadership, Hunter Marketing supports B2B marketers who want to hit their numbers. Founded by an award-winning marketer with two decades of experience in the media and technology industries, Hunter Marketing brings expertise grounded in market research insights, including how to activate AI on your marketing team. Learn more at www.huntermarketing.ai

