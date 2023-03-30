Poultry Vaccines Market is expected to Reach the Valuation of USD 3.60 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the poultry vaccines market, which was USD 2.0 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 3.60 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the poultry vaccines market, which was USD 2.0 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 3.60 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Poultry vaccine helps prevent a specific disease by considerably accelerating their immune system to develop antibodies to battle against the invading organisms. Poultry vaccines play a major role in poultry disease control and prevention. The majority of poultry-killed vaccines are developed to fight against viral diseases. These vaccines are administered in different forms, such as nasal, oral, ocular, vivo, subcutaneous, and intramuscular.

The increasing poultry population and the growing prevalence of avian diseases are anticipated to enhance the demand for poultry vaccines. There is a surge in demand for poultry vaccines because of the number of zoonotic cases. For instance, as per an article published by the world health organization, a U.S.-based government agency, there is a 64% rise in the number of zoonotic cases in Africa in 2022. Numerous companies operating in the poultry vaccine market are primarily focused on launching new technological solutions to boost their position.

Recent Development

In 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim launched the VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND vaccine to protect poultry against Marek's Disease, Newcastle Disease, and Infectious Bursal Disease (classic and variant types). Boehringer Ingelheim will produce VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND from its site which develops more than 60 billion doses of poultry vaccine a year for use in the U.S. and over 60 other countries.

Some of the major players operating in the poultry vaccines market are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

Zoetis (U.S.)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Hester Biosciences Limited. (India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Elanco (U.S.)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.)

Key Points of The Report:

Market Overview: The report begins with this section where a product overview and key content on the product and application segments of the global Poultry Vaccines market are provided.

Market Forecast: Here the report provides a full forecast for the global Poultry Vaccines market by product, application, and region. It also provides global sales and revenue forecasts for all years in the forecast period.

Competition by Company: Here we analyze the competition of the global Poultry Vaccines market, by company price, revenue, sales and market share, market share, competitive landscape, and latest trends, mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and market share of top companies.

Research Results and Conclusion: One of the last sections of the report where analyst findings and findings are provided.

Opportunities:

Increasing Prevalence of Avian Influenza

As per the data of the World Health Organization, two new outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N2) among birds were witnessed. Among 9,578 susceptible birds identified were around 1,819 deaths, and the remaining 7,759 highly infected poultry. Additionally, the CDC has stated that the mortality for this disease is about 90%-100%. This increasing outbreak led to a huge improvement in market growth. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Usage of Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated vaccines have been widely utilized recently, leading to increased market growth. This is because of its easy availability, low cost, and stability advantages over live-attenuated vaccines. They decrease the chances of virus recurrence after vaccination, as it helps to prevent the replication process of pathogens. Furthermore, it provides swine with better immunization with a rapid cell-mediated immune response. Thus, this factor serves as a major factor that increases market growth.

Key Drivers:

Increasing Research Activities Associated with Poultry vaccines

The growing R&D activities by the major market players for launching poultry vaccines to treat diseases and growing product approvals are expected to increase the market's growth during the forecast period. For instance, Venkys India provides a huge range of poultry vaccines, including the Salmonella polyvalent inactivated vaccine used to prevent and control salmonellosis in breeders, layers, and broilers. OILVAX EDS-76 is also a part of the portfolio of KM Biologics and is very effective against egg drop syndrome. This factor leads to the growth of the market.

Huge Technological Advancements by Market Players

Several companies operating in the poultry vaccine market are focused on launching new technological solutions to boost their position. For instance, Boehringer Ingelheim, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, launched the VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND vaccine to protect poultry from three types of diseases in 2020. VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND boosts a solid immune foundation and offers improved protection against infectious bursal disease (classic and variant kinds), Marek's disease, and Newcastle disease. Thus, this factor help in the market growth.

Key Market Segments Covered in Poultry Vaccines Industry Research

Product Type

Modified or Attenuated (Live)

Recombinants

Dosage Form

Liquid Vaccine

Freeze Dried Vaccine

Duct

Disease Type

Marek's Disease

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Others

Application

Breeder

Broiler

Layer

End User

Hospitals

Poultry Vaccination Centres

Poultry Firms

Poultry Vaccines Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the poultry vaccines market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period of the poultry vaccines market due to increasing investment in animal health and a persistent rise in demand for poultry-derived products. Also, the huge presence of top poultry production countries, such as China, and a large meat-consuming population, are boosting the market growth.

North America dominates the market in the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement and the presence of major market players of the market. Other factors which surge the demand for poultry vaccines in this region are the rising government initiatives and huge improvements in animal husbandry practices.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Poultry Vaccines Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By Product Type Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By Dosage Form Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By Disease Type Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By End User Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By Application Global Poultry Vaccines Market, By Region Global Poultry Vaccines Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

