Goldberg & Osborne Announces Don't Text and Drive Scholarship for Arizona Residents

Goldberg & Osborne's $1,000 Don't Text and Drive Scholarship.

PHOENIX, AZ, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldberg & Osborne, a leading personal injury law firm in Arizona, is committed to helping prevent injuries and save lives caused by distracted driving. In an effort to further raise awareness of this critical issue in Arizona, the law firm is proud to announce the continuation of the $1,000 Don't Text and Drive Scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded twice a year to an Arizona resident who is enrolled in a US based college or trade school program. The goal of the scholarship is to encourage students to take a stand against distracted driving and to raise awareness of the dangers of texting while driving.

"At Goldberg & Osborne, we believe that one life saved is worth every effort we can make to prevent injuries and fatalities caused by distracted driving," said Doug Settel, Managing Partner of Goldberg & Osborne. "We are proud of the Don't Text and Drive Scholarship and hope that it will inspire more students to join us in our mission to put an end to this dangerous behavior."

Applicants for the scholarship must submit a pledge not to text and drive. The deadline for the first scholarship is August 31st, 2023, and the scholarship will be awarded on or before September 30th, 2023.

Goldberg & Osborne has been advocating for safe driving practices in Arizona for over 30 years. The law firm has handled many cases involving distracted driving accidents and understands the devastating impact that it can have on families and communities.

For more information on the Don't Text and Drive Scholarship, please visit 1800TheEagle.com.

Contact:

Michelle Alessio

Marketing Director

Goldberg & Osborne

Cell: (602) 284-1068

ma@eagleeyemediagroup.com