This Cancer Awareness Month, StayWell shares the need for relocation lodging for patients needing life-saving treatments

As April marks Cancer Awareness Month, StayWell highlights the urgent need for relocation accommodations for patients in need of life-saving medical treatments
Patients requiring life-saving medical treatments should not have to sacrifice critical care because they cannot afford to relocate close to a major hospital.”
— Sass Khazzam, CEO at StayWell
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens if you get sick and must relocate for medical treatment, but find you are unable to afford accommodations? As April marks Cancer Awareness Month in Canada, StayWell is calling attention to the huge gap in housing for medical relocation stays. Our healthcare system is stretched to the limit and relocation costs for treatment are often not covered.
StayWell’s mission is to provide access to accommodations for all Canadians, their caregivers, and their families required to relocate to Toronto for critical medical treatment. Every year, there are thousands of patients in need.
StayWell is the only charity of its kind in Canada exclusively focused on providing accommodations for patients of all ages, their families, and caregivers who must relocate for medical treatment. To facilitate stays, StayWell relies on generous support from its partners, sponsors, and donors.
“Patients requiring life-saving medical treatments should not have to sacrifice critical care because they cannot afford to relocate close to a major hospital,” says Sass Khazzam, CEO at StayWell. “As the only charity of its kind, we fill a need that patients may not be aware of until they actually require it.”
The genesis for StayWell began in 2015, when Ottawa resident Tina Proulx learned that she needed a life-saving double-lung transplant at Toronto General Hospital. Tina and her husband Joel were forced to stop working and move to Toronto for several months. Her family came to Toronto from Sudbury to be with Tina during her recovery. A conversation between her family with Matt Regush and Steven Argyris, highlighted the problem patients face when relocating for critical medical care. This chance encounter led to the creation of StayWell by Matt and Steven in 2018.
Since the charity’s launch, StayWell has helped over a thousand children and adults find affordable accommodations while undergoing critical treatment. StayWell works with major Toronto hospitals as well as foundations that serve patient needs and is listed as a resource on hospital websites. The charity works with select hotels and furnished apartment providers to offer reduced rates for short and long-term accommodations near major hospitals.
About Staywell
Created in 2018, StayWell is the only Canadian charity of its kind exclusively focused on providing accommodations for patients of all ages, their caregivers, and their families having to relocate for treatment. To date, StayWell has helped over 1,200 children and adults find affordable accommodations while undergoing critical medical treatment.
StayWell’s continued growth would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors, donors, and participating hospital programs. These include Sky View Suites (founding partner), The David Foster Foundation, The Waugh Family Foundation, and RBC Kent Group.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.