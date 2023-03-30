Laboratory Automation Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 6.9% [PDF Version]

Laboratory Automation Market2

Laboratory Automation Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Laboratory automation refers to the use of technology and equipment to perform laboratory tasks and processes automatically or with minimal human intervention. It involves the integration of various systems, instruments, and software to enable efficient and accurate analysis of samples, reduce manual errors, and increase productivity.



Laboratory automation can be applied to a wide range of laboratory processes, including sample preparation, analysis, data management, and quality control. Examples of automated laboratory processes include; Robotic sample handling, Liquid handling, High-throughput screening, Data analysis. Benefits of laboratory automation include improved accuracy and precision, increased throughput and efficiency, reduced turnaround times, and lower costs associated with manual labor.



Laboratory Automation Market Statistics: The global Laboratory Automation market is expected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026.



Laboratory Automation Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Laboratory Automation research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume.



The segments and sub-section of Laboratory Automation market is shown below:

By Product Type: Equipment and Software & Informatics



By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, and Proteomics Solutions



By End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Important years considered in the Laboratory Automation study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Laboratory Automation Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Laboratory Automation Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Laboratory Automation in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Laboratory Automation market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Laboratory Automation market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



