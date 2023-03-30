Urbanimmersive Integrates ChatGPT with UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot to Transform 3D Tours into Powerful Lead Generation Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF), a leading provider of 3D tour solutions, today announced having integrated ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology, with their winning product UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot available in all its 3D tours subscription.



UiMeet3D is Urbanimmersive's proprietary technology that enables viewers to engage in immersive, real-time interactions with other 3D avatars (other visitors) within 3D virtual tours. Each 3D avatar, represented by the viewer's webcam video streaming, creates a captivating experience that transcends traditional 3D tour limitations, fostering dynamic communication and visual interactions among viewers. UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot on its part is an optional virtual host emulating another person avatar with the specific job of generating leads by greeting each visitors entering a 3D tour, performing simple tasks and chat prompts. Since its introduction in 2021, UiMeet3D and its Greeting Bot has proven to be an effective lead generation tool.

The integration of ChatGPT will now enable UiMeet3D Greeting Bot answering questions related to the environments limited to curated information selected by the clients. Urbanimmersive's 3D tours come equipped with a wealth of information, including property descriptions, neighborhood details, and 2D floor plans. With the client's content permission, the UiMeet3D Greeting Bot can utilize this information to provide viewers with answers to a wide range of questions, such as the number of rooms, square footage, nearby schools and public transportation options, and agent services and experience.

Additionally, as announced in our press release in 2021 (Urbanimmersive's Leveraging of its Flagship Patent Pending UiMeet3D Avatar Product and Building of Largest Behavioral Database of 3D Real Estate Tours for Next Generation of 3D Chatbot Machine Learning), Urbanimmersive has been working on creating a custom dataset that combines relevant information about their 3D tours with user behavior data, such as navigation patterns, areas where users spend more time, and frequently asked questions. In the coming months, this data will be used to fine-tune ChatGPT integration, enabling the AI to better understand user preferences and interests within the context of the 3D tour.

By leveraging ChatGPT in conjunction with this Urbanimmersive’s proprietary sophisticated user behavior analysis, Urbanimmersive aims to equip the UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot with a highly personalized and intuitive interactive experience for viewers exploring its 3D environments and provide highly informative guided tour of home while significantly enhancing the platform's lead generation capabilities for real estate professionals and local businesses.

This innovative approach to 3D tours is poised to reshape the real estate marketing industry, transforming 3D tours from simple interactive visual content marketing tools into powerful AI lead generation solutions that address realtors' pressing needs.

A basic UiMeet3D version is already included in all marketing monthly membership subscriptions offered by Urbanimmersive’s franchises. The AI-powered Greeting Bot will be added as an option and will be offered with a different set of tools, limits and functions. The monetization of this integration would translate into new revenue streams for Urbanimmersive in a near future while for now is expected to boost already popular All-In-One Marketing Monthly Membership offered by the Company’s franchises.

In addition to the real estate market, the integration of ChatGPT with UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot opens up a myriad of possibilities for other applications, such as guided tours for local businesses, historical sites, and architectural landmarks. Thanks to the integrated floor plan within Urbanimmersive’s 3D tour, the UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot can provide contextual information about what users are seeing, guide them to points of interest, and answer questions about architectural details, or historical significance. This innovative solution creates an immersive, informative, and engaging experience for users, expanding the potential use cases for 3D tours across various industries.

Ghislain Lemire, CEO of Urbanimmersive commented: « We are excited to start working with this groundbreaking AI technology into our 3D tours and offer it to our clients within their monthly subscriptions. Integrating ChatGPT within UiMeet3D was a natural fit and a logical next step, as we have been promoting and teaching our clients how to use our Greeting Avatar Bot for a time now. We have also worked in parallel on creating a viewer behavior big data set as we previously announced which now turn to be highly valuable. For me, it makes no doubt that going forward, businesses that will build a substantial amount of organized and structured data set would be the one that would leverage the most AI integration such as ChatGPT.

Furthermore, we are discovering new key advantages that we had not anticipated before. Our 3D technology incorporates floor plan software and data, meaning that the floor plan is completely integrated within our 3D player, unlike our competitors who often use external third-party software to draw 2D floor plans. By having the floor plan details blended into each 3D tour, our technology is further empowered for the use of ChatGPT. This integration provides a rich source of data that is added to the floor plan for our Avatar Greeting Bot, significantly enhancing its ability to offer a highly personalized and intuitive interactive experience for viewers exploring our 3D environments.

By combining the power of ChatGPT with our UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot, we are transforming the landscape of real estate marketing and setting a new standard for lead generation. In fact, we believe that this integration represents the future of lead generation in real estate and the way 3D tours will be used going forward. Think of it like a 24/7 open house with a full-time assistance to greet all visitors and provide them curated data to convert them into leads. »

The AI-powered UiMeet3D Greeting Bot will first be rolled out to a limited group of selected clients, allowing the Company to monitor its behavior and measure conversion metrics. During this period, the Company will work with real estate industry professionals, consultants and partners to ensure that the AI-powered UiMeet3D Greeting Bot operates within the real estate brokerage regulations, does not infringe upon the exclusive rights of agents and comply with the real estate advertising rules. Following this warm-up period, the feature will be made available to all clients' monthly subscribers. The Company believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on the transformation of 3D tour applications and that the strategic combination of ChatGPT and the UiMeet3D Avatar Greeting Bot further solidifies its position as the leading innovator within the 3D tours industry. The Company's commitment to advancing the capabilities of its technology, combined with its dedication to providing unparalleled customer service, reinforces its position as the go-to solution for real estate professionals and local businesses looking to take their marketing efforts to the next level.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive develops and commercializes real estate photography technologies and services focused on redefining industry visual content standards. The Company all-in-one platform enables high-volume photography businesses to increase operational productivity delivering feature-rich 3D tours and floor plans, leading-edge property websites and high-resolution AI-indexed images. The Company operating segments include software (SaaS), 3D photography equipment and, in a growing number of North American cities, technology-powered real estate photography service business units leading the industry photo-shoots standards transformation. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive

Ghislain Lemire

President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

514 394-7820 X 224

simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com