Africa IVD Market to be Worth $1.78 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Africa IVD Market by Product & Services, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), Customer Type - Forecast to 2029

According to a new market research report titled, ' Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Services, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), and Customer Type - Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the Africa in vitro diagnostics market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests performed on samples of blood or tissue taken from the human body to detect a wide range of diseases. These tests help monitor overall health to prevent and treat various diseases. IVD involves the use of various reagents, assays, and kits based on technologies such as immunoassay, whole blood glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, point of care, clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, critical care, and urinalysis.

High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Driving the Growth of the Africa IVD Market

Diagnostic tests play a crucial role in the medical care of patients with infections. The demand for IVD kits used to diagnose infectious diseases is high in Africa due to the increasing awareness regarding emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and the adoption of advanced molecular testing and lab-on-chip technology. The burden of diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, viral hepatitis, and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) is large in Africa. For example, according to WHO, in 2020, 25.6 million people were living with HIV in the African Region. The annual number of new HIV infections also increased in the Middle East and North Africa (source: UNAIDS data 2021).

In addition, there is a frequent outbreak of endemic diseases in Africa. For instance, Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and continues to be reported throughout the country. According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). In January 2022, 981 suspected and 211 confirmed cases of Lassa fever were reported in Nigeria. There were 40 deaths reported among confirmed cases, indicating a case fatality rate of 19%. Thus, the high burden of infectious diseases increases the demand for IVD tests in Africa.

Africa IVD Market: Future Outlook

The Africa IVD market is segmented based on Product Category (Reagents, Assays, and Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Immunoassay, Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Coagulation & Hemostasis, Critical Care, Urinalysis, and Other IVD Technologies), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Other Applications), Diagnostic Approach (Laboratory Testing, Point-of-Care Testing, and OTC/Self Testing), and Customer Type (Hospital Labs, Private Labs, Home Care/Self Testing, Government, and Other Customer Types), and Geography (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia, and the rest of Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares.

Based on product category, the reagents, assays, and kits segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In Africa, infectious diseases cause chronic illnesses, premature deaths, and loss of productivity, affecting the region's economic growth. Thus, the emerging threats of infectious diseases drive the demand for IVD in Africa. The frequent use of reagents for diagnosing diseases and the easy availability & accessibility of these tests are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the point of care segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising incidence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of this segment. The increasing burden of chronic diseases and pathogen outbreaks has significantly increased the demand for PoC diagnostics in Africa. The increased need for early and accurate diagnosis, precise confirmation of clinical findings, and immediate & informed decision-making on treating diseases contributes to the growth of the PoC segment.

Based on application, the oncology segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Cancer involves a complex set of genetic alternations and subsequent changes in gene expression, leading to the uncontrolled proliferation of cells. In cancer diagnostics, early diagnosis and knowing the exact nature of the tumor are of prime importance. Early cancer detection and access to effective anti-cancer treatment can result in higher rates of survival and a better quality of life. According to GLOBOCAN 2020, 1.1 million new cases and 711,429 deaths were recorded in Africa. The growing demand for personalized medicines in cancer therapy, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the rising demand for rapid cancer diagnosis tests drive the growth of the IVD market for oncology applications.

Based on diagnostic approach, the OTC/self-testing segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In Africa, over-the-counter (OTC)/self-testing is promoted for diseases, such as HIV and COVID-19, due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases. Self-testing reduces the burden on healthcare workers and the system. The OTC/self-testing kits are diagnostic tests that can be purchased from any pharmacy store and used by the patient. These tests can give rapid results and can be taken from anywhere.

Based on customer type, the home care/self-testing segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to monitor and manage chronic diseases, the growing awareness about home healthcare testing products, and the reduced waiting time and healthcare costs offered by self-testing kits.

This research report analyzes the market across major African countries and provides a comprehensive analysis of South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Tanzania, Egypt, and the rest of Africa.

Key companies operating in the Africa IVD market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report

Africa IVD Market, by Product Category

Reagents, Assays, and Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

Africa IVD Market, by Technology

Immunoassay

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Critical Care

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

Note: Other technologies include microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated amplification.

Africa IVD Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include nephrology, toxicology, gastroenterology, neonatal, genetic, and neurological disorders.

Africa IVD Market, by Diagnostic Approach

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

OTC/Self-testing

Africa IVD Market, by Customer Type

Hospital Labs

Private Labs

Home Care/Self Testing

Government

Other Customer Types

Note: Other customer types include long-term care facilities, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and transfusion laboratories.

Africa IVD Market, by Country

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Kenya

Algeria

Tanzania

Morocco

Tunisia

Rest of Africa

