Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,232 in the last 365 days.

Ever.Ag Launches FieldAlytics Engage App To Simplify Communications Between Service Providers and their Growers

FRISCO, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leading source of innovative AgTech solutions, said today it has launched FieldAlytics Engage, a powerful app designed to strengthen service providers' relationships with growers by housing essential information in a single source.

FieldAlytics Engage enables growers to see upcoming activities on their fields, review and approve work orders, view field spatial data, assess the latest weather reports, and view current grain market information from a single dashboard. The innovative platform saves time for service providers and growers by improving the real-time sharing of critical information while reducing unnecessary touchpoints to manage risk.

The new tool reflects the combination of industry knowledge and technology expertise that have made FieldAlytics a leader in the market.

"FieldAlytics Engage represents the next step in advancing service providers' relationships with growers by providing a platform for growers to see and act on what is important," said Ernie Chappell, president of Ever.Ag Agribusiness, a division of Ever.Ag. "The unique combination of agronomic and economic information allows growers to monitor and act to ensure optimal outcomes for the season in partnership with their service providers. Additional functionality being delivered in the summer will further empower Service Providers and Growers to jointly solve for optimal agronomic, economic and environmental variables."

To learn more about FieldAlytics, visit https://www.ever.ag/agribusiness/

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag offers innovative AgTech solutions and services that empower agriculture, food, and beverage supply chains to feed a growing world. The breadth of its solutions are uniquely capable of supporting the complex needs of companies involved in dairy, livestock, crops, and agribusiness. With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically across every stage of the supply chain.

Media Contacts
Robin Barthelme
Ever.Ag Agribusiness
Sr. Segment Marketing Manager
316-519-6914
robin.barthelme@ever.ag

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everag-launches-fieldalytics-engage-app-to-simplify-communications-between-service-providers-and-their-growers-301785961.html

SOURCE Ever.Ag

You just read:

Ever.Ag Launches FieldAlytics Engage App To Simplify Communications Between Service Providers and their Growers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more