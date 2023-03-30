Blue Rhino Renews its Partnership with the International Rhino Foundation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, America's #1 propane tank exchange brand, is renewing its partnership with the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). IRF focuses its conservation efforts on saving the five rhinoceros species remaining in the world today: Sumatran, Javan, greater one-horned, black, and white rhinos. Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. FGPR, is proud to support its efforts.

Blue Rhino got its name after its founder witnessed the strength and agility of rhinos in the wild during a trip to Africa. He wanted to build a company with a distinct brand name for the unique service the company provided. Today, Blue Rhino tanks are sold at 60,000 locations across the country. Those tanks are used to fuel grills, griddles, fire pits, patio heaters, and other propane-powered appliances in millions of American backyards.

Even as it continues to grow, the company strives to give back through the Ferrellgas Century Project. "At Blue Rhino, we love and admire these majestic animals," says Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche. "We're proud to support IRF's mission as a part of our ongoing focus on sustainability."

"IRF could not do our work conserving rhinos without partners like Blue Rhino. We're grateful for their financial support, and more importantly for their reach in educating the public about why rhinos are important and why we should save them," says Nina Fascione, Executive Director of IRF.

Blue Rhino takes its commitment to the environment seriously. The company is proud to provide clean, affordable, and reliable outdoor living fuel to its customers while supporting important conservation efforts. Blue Rhino also recycles millions of propane tanks each year so they can continue to be used. The company believes that through strategic partnerships, like the one it has with IRF, it can leave the world a better place than we found it. Blue Rhino's goal is to help educate people about the plight of the rhinos while providing funding to help support IRF's initiatives.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

