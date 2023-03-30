Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,179 in the last 365 days.

American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Education and Learning

Arlington, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2023 Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference, being held April 2 – 5, 2023, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. The conference is available both in-person and virtually.

COABE is a national organization that represents adult educators across the U.S. and supports professional development, research, and other opportunities to promote the importance and improvement of adult education and literacy programs. The theme of this year's conference is "Elevate to a Higher Level."

AIR experts will present several sessions on a wide variety of topics, including the Literacy Information and Communication System (LINCS), resources for adult education, impactful leadership for today's adult education challenges, using data from the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) in research, and more. AIR is a strand partner and may be found at booth 613 in the exhibitor hall.

AIR has deep expertise and knowledge in adult learning, conducting rigorous research and providing technical assistance to stakeholders across the country. To learn more, visit the AIR Adult Education Research and Technical Assistance Center (AERTAC).

COABE conference sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below (all times are in EDT). To learn more, visit the COABE conference website.
 

Monday, April 3, 2023

8:00 – 9:15 a.m. EDT (Session 1)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: Learnings and Tools Under Development
AIR Presenter/Author: Michelle Perry

Location: A708 (In-person)

New Online Learning Opportunities Through LINCS
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Kevin Belcher

Location: A602 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)
 

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT (Session 2)

LINCS Resource Collection: The Solution to "So Much to Do, So Little Time"
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)
 

2:00 – 3:15 p.m. EDT (Session 3)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: The Next Generation of Support
AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Dalsimer and Amanda Ahlstrand

Location: A703 (In-person); V8 (Virtual)

LINCS and Federal Initiatives from OCTAE
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V23 (Virtual)

Using PIAAC in Research: Investigating Skills, Education-Job Mismatch, and Post-Secondary Credentials Among U.S. Immigrants
AIR Presenter/Author: Emily Pawlowski

Location: INTL 9 (In-person); V7 (Virtual)

Building SkillBlox and Using Quality Free Resources to Teach the Skills That Matter
AIR Presenter/Author: Marcela Movit

Location: M106 (In-person); V16 (Virtual)
 

3:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT (Session 4)

LINCS 101
AIR Presenters/Authors: Marcela Movit and Adria Katka

Location: A701 (In-person); V24 (Virtual)

LINCS Community: Your Partner in Meeting your Adult Education Program Goals and Objectives
AIR Presenters/Authors: Michelle Perry and Jen Chingwe

Location: INTL 7 (In-person)
 

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT (Session 6)

Exploring Effective Strategies Around Postsecondary Transition for Adult Learners
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe, Michelle Perry and Marcela Movit

Location: A701 (In-person); V21 (Virtual)

Impactful Leadership for Today's Adult Education Challenges: State Leadership Discuss the Benefits of LEAD Institute
AIR Presenter/Author: Hanna Schlosser

Location: A706 (In-person); V12 (Virtual)

LINCS through the Lens of DEI
AIR Presenter/Author: Sudie Whalen

Location: A602 (In-person); V22 (Virtual)
 

2:00 – 3:15 p.m. EDT (Session 7)

Exploring Literacy and Numeracy Skills by Age and Education in Your State and County
AIR Presenters/Authors: Emily Pawlowski and Alex Lesniak

Location: INTL 10 (In-person); V6 (Virtual)
 

3:45 – 5:00 p.m. EDT (Session 8)

Expanding IET Programs for Adult Learners: Supporting IET Through Professional Development
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Amy Dalsimer

Location: A704 (In-person); V9 (Virtual)
 

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

8:00 – 9:15 a.m. (Session 9)

Engaging in the New Civics Education and Citizenship LINCS Community Group
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe and Michelle Perry

Location: M101 (In-person); V18 (Virtual)

A LINCS Training Experience: Reflecting on Your Practice: How Reflection Informs and Shapes Teacher Practice
AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: A701 (In-person); V16 (Virtual)
 

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Session 10)

Findings from the National Study of the Implementation of Adult Education
AIR Presenter/Author: Stephanie Cronen

Location: INTL 7 (In-person)

A LINCS Training Experience: Motivating Adult Learners: Self-Efficacy, Goal Setting, and the Learning Environment
AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: INTL 4 (In-person); V2 (Virtual)

What's New With LINCS?
AIR Presenters/Authors: Sudie Whalen and Jen Chingwe

Location: A601 (In-person); V21 (Virtual)
 

1:30 – 2:45 p.m. (Session 11)

Curating Professional Development Using LINCS Learning Plans
AIR Presenters/Authors: Jen Chingwe, Sudie Whalen, Marcela Movit and Michelle Perry

Location: INTL 4 (In-person); V3 (Virtual)

CREATE Adult Skills Network: Updates on Year 2 R&D for Technology-enabled Instruction and Assessment
AIR Presenter/Author: Stephanie Cronen

Location: A601 (In-person); V4 (Virtual)

A LINCS Training Experience: Preparing Adult English Language Learners for the Workforce: Models and Resources
AIR Presenters/Authors: Adria Katka and Hanna Schlosser

Location: A701 (In-person); V11 (Virtual)
 

About AIR
Established in 1946, the American Institutes for Research (AIR) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance both domestically and internationally in the areas of education, health and the workforce. AIR's work is driven by its mission to generate and use rigorous evidence that contributes to a better, more equitable world. With headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR has offices across the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.air.org.


Dana Tofig
American Institutes for Research
202-403-6347
dtofig@air.org

You just read:

American Institutes for Research Experts to Present at National Conference on Adult Education and Learning

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more