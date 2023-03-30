Cenlar Promotes Leaders across the Organization

Cenlar FSB, the nation's leading mortgage loan subservicer, announced today the promotion of five leaders who exemplify the best of our company and enable us to offer the most innovative, high quality and flexible servicing solutions to the market.

"Cenlar is proud to promote these leaders across the organization who are all experts in their respective fields and deliver the very best service to our clients and their homeowners as well as lead and mentor our employees each and every day," said Chief Talent Officer Glen Vilim. "On behalf of the entire Cenlar team, I would like to congratulate all of these exceptional leaders on their promotions and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the company."

Our promoted leaders include:

William "Bill" Benefield, to Director, Contact Center. Bill assists with the oversight of the default contact center and its employees in the in the O'Fallon, MO location. Before being promoted to Director of the Contact Center, Bill was a Manager of the Default Contact Center for three years. Prior to Cenlar, Bill held various leadership roles at Citibank for more than 17 years. Most recently, serving as Vice President of the Default Contact Center at Citibank.

Heather Barber, to Audit Director. Heather is responsible for the advancement of the Assurance and Validation program, enhancement and support of business operations, development and support of auditors, and work with senior level management, as well as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Before her promotion to Audit Director, Heather was Lead Auditor at the company and a Senior Auditor.

Michael Mancino, to Director of Quality Assurance. Michael is responsible for leveraging the review of borrower contacts for quality metrics to further the company's collective efforts to increase overall efficiency. Before being promoted to Director of Quality Assurance, Michael was a Quality Assurance Manager, overseeing Voice Quality Monitoring and related ancillary functions. He began his career at Cenlar 15 years ago in the Treasury department where he managed Cenlar's portfolio of non-agency mortgage backed securities. With his educational background in both engineering and operations management, he transitioned over to the Operations department where he evaluated overall staff performance and staffing needs across the entire Cenlar Operations group. Michael and his team of analysts did everything from managing an increasingly complex staffing model, to listening to borrower phone calls, and finding opportunities for both better customer service and decrease costs.

Nikesha McDaniel, to Director of Compliance. Nikesha manages Compliance Testing and Monitoring and the Oversight of Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) across Cenlar. She leads initiatives that target regulatory compliance and enhance risk mitigation while delivering and executing on Cenlar's business plan objectives. Nikesha joined Cenlar 25 years ago as a Collections Clerk and later moved to Portfolio Transfers, where she spent 13 years gaining invaluable skills that would expand into Default Project Management and now Compliance Risk.

Lauren Tabas, to Business Control Director. As Business Control Director, Lauren leads a team of 10 Business Control Managers and Analysts across Borrower and Core Operations and oversees the Risk and Control Self-assessments for Cenlar, evaluating the effectiveness of controls as compared to business rules and regulatory requirements, managing ongoing control testing, and working with both Issues Management and Operational Change Management. She also works with the Loss Mitigation and Default Accounting teams on various initiatives.

Lauren has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry. Prior to her promotion, Lauren served as Business Control Manager. Before Cenlar, Lauren spent time at various attorney firms, rising to the level of a partner. Her focus has primarily been in the default servicing related areas. Lauren has participated in some of the country's first mediation programs with borrowers, argued before appellate courts and assisted numerous borrowers with retention and liquidation options. Lauren also represented lenders/servicers in resolving a wide range of legal and title issues.

