XPO Named National Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. , March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO XPO, a leading provider of less-than-truckload ( LTL ) transportation in North America, has been named 2022 National Carrier of the Year by Echo Global Logistics, a Fortune 1000 3PL provider. XPO received the award for exceeding Echo's quality-of-service standards in 2022, while managing record volume as the 3PL's largest LTL carrier relationship.

"We're happy to recognize the hard work of XPO, one of our dedicated partners for more than 15 years," said Marty Martin, vice president of sourcing for Echo. "XPO's commitment to quality service for its clients and high standards for proprietary technology align with our values at Echo. We look forward to many more years with XPO as a carrier partner."

Anthony Hoereth, senior vice president of sales for XPO, said, "We're honored to be recognized by Echo as a trusted partner that delivers a superior customer experience. Our teams have worked closely together throughout our longstanding partnership, and we'll continue to surpass expectations."

The company's strong track record with Echo has resulted in past recognitions of XPO as National Carrier of the Year.

About XPO

XPO XPO is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 554 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .