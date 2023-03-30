Dental CAD/CAM Market Size to Hit USD 2.88 Billion by 2030 at 11.57% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Dental CAD/CAM Market Information by Type, Component, by End User, and by Region—Forecast till 2030, the market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.33 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.57% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).

Market Scope

Dental CAD/CAM, often known as computer-aided design and manufacture, is a type of automation that supports dental restoration. By accelerating the pace of design and manufacture, as well as the applicability and simplicity of design, construction, and insertion methods, CAD/CAM technology complements earlier dental resolution technologies. Restorations that otherwise would not have been possible were made possible by technology. Goals also include lowering unit prices and making repairs inexpensive.

Competitive Landscape

The notable players of the market are

Danaher (US),

Hexagon (Sweden),

PLANMECA OY (Finland),

3Shape (Denmark),

Dental Wings (Canada),

Zimmer Biomet (US),

Roland DGA Corporation (US),

Dentsply Sirona (US),

Align Technology Inc (US),

Institut Strauman AG (Switzerland),

EG Solutions (England).

Report Scope:



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2.88 Billion CAGR 11.57% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Component and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growth of the dental industry is being fueled by the rising incidence of dental disorders increasing number of advanced CAD/CAM products

Dental CAD/CAM Market Trends

Drivers

Factors like increased dental disease prevalence and a rise in dental procedures are fueling the growth of the worldwide dental CAD/CAM market. The proliferation of sophisticated CAD products also opens up a sizable market. One of the main causes fueling the expansion of the dental sector is the rising prevalence of dental problems. Future prospects should be generated by the rising demand for dental procedures on a global scale and improvements in dental technology in developing nations. Thus, it is anticipated that the dental CAD/CAM market will expand significantly in each of its segments, both in terms of volume and value.

Therefore, the demand for accurate intraoral scanners to shorten scanning times is increasing due to the notable increase in the patient pool choosing a variety of aesthetic dentistry procedures. Because of this, the vast majority of healthcare professionals choose cutting-edge CAD/CAM scanners and related equipment. The aforementioned factors, together with the launch of sophisticated intraoral scanners by key market players, are leading to a greater adoption rate for these devices and are further anticipated to spur market expansion throughout the projection period.

Restraints

Gray markets for the distribution of dental equipment are anticipated to limit the market's expansion. Equipment for dentists is getting more and more expensive. Users are therefore more open to purchasing things at lower prices. Due to issues including items that have passed their expiration date and don't follow industry standards, dental CAD/CAM products offered on the gray market are ineffective and unsafe for usage, endangering the patient's health.

COVID-19 Analysis

The dental business has been greatly impacted by COVID-19 as seen by the sharp decline in patient visits for dental operations. The market for dental CAD/CAM has been impacted by a number of government regulations designed to stop the spread of the virus and prevent infection. A decrease in demand has also been attributed to the close contact nature of dental operations, government limitations including social isolation, and the risk of getting the virus. The market for dental CAD/CAM has suffered as a result. The introduction of a fully digital prosthetic workflow that uses CAD/CAM technology, on the other hand, has increased demand for telemedicine and decreased infection concerns.

However, the removal of lockdown restrictions and stay-at-home orders in many nations, the implementation of several safety measures for dental treatments, and advancements in CAD/CAM technology, have all contributed to the market's significant growth during 2021 and are expected to continue this trend throughout the rest of the forecast period. This is also demonstrated by the income that top players generated in 2021 from the sale of dental equipment, such as CAD/CAM equipment.

Segmentation

By Type

The market is segmented into In lab and In office by type

By Component

The market is segmented into Milling machines, Dental printers, Scanners, Software by component

By End-User

In terms of end users, dental clinics dominated the global CAD/CAM market for dental products. A CAD/CAM system is currently used by many clinicians in order to create restoratives with accuracy and precision. An rise in dental patient arrivals is beneficial to dental clinics.

Regional Insights

In the upcoming years, the dental CAD/CAM industry is anticipated to be dominated by the Americas. The region is anticipated to experience market expansion due to the existence of significant market players, strategic acquisitions to extend product portfolios, an increase in the frequency of oral illnesses, and the accessibility of cutting-edge technologies like CAD/CAM and digital scanners. The dental CAD/CAM market in North America is dominated by the United States. The rising prevalence of oral problems in the population is responsible for this sizeable part. The factors causing the market expansion in the area include the rising level of digitization in the dentistry industry, the substantial presence of key market participants, and the advantageous reimbursement policies.

Due to the increased adoption of cutting-edge treatments and the rising number of dental procedures, Europe is the second-largest market for dental CAD/CAM. The bulk of treatments involved tooth extractions, then osteotomy-assisted tooth extraction. Furthermore, Europe is a pioneer in the use of cutting-edge technologies. Intraoral scanners are among the pieces of technology that many European nations are modernizing. This can be attributed to elements like the steadily increasing senior population, which is susceptible to dental conditions, and the excellent insurance coverage for dental restoration that is available in a few European nations like Germany, France, and others.

Due to the ongoing expansion of emerging economies like China and India, Asia-Pacific is thought to be the fastest expanding market in the area. The Asia-Pacific dental CAD/CAM market is expanding as a result of factors such as the rising elderly population, the development of improved technologies, and the availability of multiple prospects for market expansion. This is likely to accelerate the adoption of technologically cutting-edge digital dentistry solutions, including CAD/ CAM equipment, throughout the area, along with the growth and consolidation of dental clinics in nations like China, India, and Japan.

The Middle East and Africa make up the two main segments of the dental CAD/CAM market in these two continents. The dental CAD/CAM market is dominated by developed Middle Eastern nations like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The developed infrastructure of these nations, rising healthcare costs, and rising per capita disposable incomes are all factors in the substantial market share of their region.

