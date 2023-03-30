INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Peabody Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or "the Company") BTU for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peabody disclosed on March 29, 2023, that its Shoal Creek Mine suffered a fire on the same day. According to the Company's press release, "The incident remains subject to further investigation. The company is not able to provide any estimates as to the impact of the fire on the Shoal Creek Mine or on the company's overall operations at this time." Based on this news, shares of Peabody fell in late afternoon trading and in the after hours session.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005280/en/