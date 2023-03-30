Best Online Cabinets Expands European Frameless Kitchen Cabinet Range with Egger's Feelwood Series

Best Online Cabinets announces the launch of new colors for their European Frameless Kitchen Cabinets, featuring Egger's innovative Feelwood Series. The new range offers unparalleled style and quality, available now on bestonlinecabinets.com.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Online Cabinets, a leading provider of high-quality, affordable kitchen cabinets, is excited to announce the addition of new colors to its European Frameless Kitchen Cabinets collection. The updated range, now available on the company's website at bestonlinecabinets.com, will feature Egger's cutting-edge Feelwood Series for an unmatched combination of style and quality.

The European Frameless Kitchen Cabinets at Best Online Cabinets are renowned for their sleek, modern design and exceptional durability. By incorporating Egger's Feelwood Series, the company aims to deliver a premium product that blends aesthetics and functionality. The innovative Feelwood Series boasts a range of realistic woodgrain textures that provide a luxurious, authentic wood feel in a variety of contemporary colors.

Josh Qian said, "Our collaboration with Egger's Feelwood Series has allowed us to offer customers an exceptional range of European Frameless Kitchen Cabinets with a luxurious, authentic wood feel that elevates their kitchen design experience."

The expanded European Frameless Kitchen Cabinet range, featuring the Feelwood Series, is now available for customers to browse and purchase at bestonlinecabinets.com. With Best Online Cabinets' commitment to providing high-quality, affordable products, customers can expect exceptional customer service, free design consultation, and seamless shipping options.

For more information on the new European Frameless Kitchen Cabinet colors and the full range of products available at Best Online Cabinets, visit www.bestonlinecabinets.com or contact us at info@bestonlinecabinets.com

About Best Online Cabinets

Best Online Cabinets is a leading online provider of affordable, high-quality kitchen cabinets, dedicated to helping customers create their dream kitchens with ease. The company offers an extensive range of products, exceptional customer service, and a seamless shopping experience, making it the go-to destination for homeowners and contractors alike.

Pull Quote

Our collaboration with Egger's Feelwood Series has allowed us to offer customers an exceptional range of European Frameless Kitchen Cabinets with a luxurious, authentic wood feel that elevates their kitchen design experience." – Josh Qian

Media Contact

Matt Wu, BESTONLINECABINETS, 1 6266694394, info@bestonlinecabinets.com, https://www.bestonlinecabinets.com

SOURCE BESTONLINECABINETS