3D Scanning Market Size To Expand At A CAGR of 8.55% During 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Scanning Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global 3D scanning market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% during 2023-2028.

3D Scanning Uses:

Three-dimensional (3D) scanning is an enhanced, non-destructive technology designed to digitally capture the three dimensions of an object’s properties and features. This method uses laser light to capture the dimensions of the material and form a point cloud, which is then used to construct a 3D model of the scanned object. It aids in saving time in design work, swift capturing of the physical measurements of things, ensuring that pieces fit together, speeds up the prototype process, and reduces risk. It is utilized in various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, entertainment and media, healthcare, building and construction, and manufacturing. Additionally, it is used by archaeologists and museum professionals to set up virtual museums by facilitating the demonstration of art pieces for multimedia performances and scanning for virtual museums on-site or online.

3D Scanning Market Growth and Development:

One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising advancements in 3D scanning technology. Moreover, the increasing penetration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) solutions across the construction sector are anticipating the market growth. Furthermore, continuous developments of consumer electronics offering high-quality video and images are providing impetus to the demand. Besides, the increasing utilization of 3D scanning in the education sector, as it encourages interaction and allows students to experiment with modeling core disciplinary topics, is further supporting the market. Moreover, the growing demand for product lifecycle management solutions in various industries is contributing to the overall growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of handheld 3D scanners and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also positively influencing the market.

Key Players Included in Global 3D Scanning Market Research Report:

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Artec 3D

• Autodesk Inc.

• Creaform Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

• CyberOptics Corporation

• Faro Technologies Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Jenoptik AG

• Nikon Corporation

• Topcon Corporation

• Trimble Inc

• ZEISS Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Hardware

o Optical Scanners

o Structured Light Scanners

o Laser Scanners

o Others

• Software

Breakup by Range:

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long Range

Breakup by Application:

• Reverse Engineering

• Rapid Prototyping

• Quality Control/Inspection

• Face and Body Scanning

• Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Architecture and Construction

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the 3D Scanning Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global 3D Scanning Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

