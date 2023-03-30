Pest Management Services Market will cross $19.0 billion by 2026 with 6.25% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Pest Management-Services Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, the global pest management services market size was $11.8 billion in 2018, and is set to exceed $19.0 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 6.25% from 2019 to 2026. Pest management services industry report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

By type, the chemical segment held nearly one-third of the total share of the total market share in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. At the same time, the mechanical segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during 2019–2026. The biological segment is also assessed in the report.

Frequent changes in climatic conditions, presence of many governing bodies across Europe, and ease in availability of pest management products are the major factors driving the growth of the global pest management services market. On the other hand, health threats related to pest control chemicals curtail down the growth to some extent. However, arrival of organic chemicals in pest management practices is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

By pest type, the insects segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The rodents segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% by 2026. The termites segment is also analyzed in the market report.

The pest management services market is segmented into type, pest type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is divided into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. On the basis of pest type, it is classified into insects, termites, rodents, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By geography, North America garnered the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the study period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the report include Dodson Pest Control, Bayer AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Lindsey Pest Services, Rollins, Inc., BASF SE, The ServiceMaster Company, LLC., FMC Corporation, Syngenta, Inc., and Ecolab. These players have incorporated different strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to heighten their stand in the market.

