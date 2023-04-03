"Kisses and Tales of Ruth Collaço and Heteronimos" shares prose and verses in Portuguese and English

Love Transcends Language in Ruth Collaço's Collection of Poems and Tales
PORTUGAL, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth Collaço's collection of poems include works in both Portuguese and English, unique ones in each language rather than translations. With this compilation she shows that love transcends the boundaries of language. "Kisses and Tales of Ruth Collaço and Heteronimos" or "Beijos e Contos de Ruth Collaço e Heterónimos" is a singular work that has even been included by the President of Portugal in his list of books to read.
Collaço's poems are rich in content, flowing in their lyricism, revealing profound truths and visions that allow readers to explore their souls and senses. They are contemplative works, almost confessions, as the author searches for answers to her life questions and reflects upon her experiences. Her poems explore the meaning of love in all its facets, from the suffering one endures in the pursuit of love to how one encounters storms in life due to the emotional turmoil stirred by such intense feelings.
With "Kisses and Tales of Ruth Collaço and Heteronimos" readers will see Collaço's excellent command of the rich languages of both English and Portuguese. She showcases her linguistic passion and capabilities by weaving rhymes and verses in both languages seamlessly. Readers wishing to savor the medium of poetry in two languages will be in for a treat with Collaço’s collection.
About the Author
Ruth Collaço was born in Benguela, Angola and studied English language teaching. She teaches techniques in education and approaches to foreign language education. She has worked as Pedagogical Director of language institutes, teacher trainer, seminar speaker, general coordinator of education and more. Collaço is also a poet, artist and writer. She maintains strong connection to her African roots. During her youth, after the war and decolonization of Angola, she spent six months in a refugee camp in the Namibian Desert. Later she lived in Johannesburg, South Africa. She travels to expand her academic and cultural knowledge. Currently, she resides in Lisbon and works as a documentalist for a multinational firm.
