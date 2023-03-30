3D Printing Materials Market Estimated To Reach US$ 6.3 Billion Globally By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR of 18.2%)

3D Printing Materials Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Market for 3D Printed Materials ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Printing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global 3D printing materials market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during 2023-2028.

Three-dimensional (3D) printing, also referred to as digital fabrication technology and additive manufacturing (AM), represents the process of creating a physical object from a digital design. It utilizes various materials, such as epoxy resins, ceramics, metals, carbon fibers, plastics, graphite, graphene, nitinol, and paper. This procedure allows rapid prototyping, which is the fast fabrication of a physical model, part, or assembly using 3D computer aided design (CAD). As a result, 3D printing materials find widespread applications in the electronics, automotive, and healthcare industries for mass customization and the production of open-source designs.

3D Printing Materials Market Growth, Development and Manufacture:

The escalating demand for this technology by hearing aids manufacturers to create prototypes and mass produce their products using custom scans, and the rising technological advancements are among the primary factors driving the 3D printing materials market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for polyethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), flexible photopolymers, silicone, and elastomer-based elements in robotics is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of 3D printing materials, such as metals, ceramics, hard polymers, and composites in orthopedic and dental applications, as they can produce customized solutions, on account of their inherent structural and morphological characteristics, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the extensive usage of this technology, as it offers freeform fabrication, sustainable and efficient manufacturing, and a shorter time from design to production as compared to subtractive or conventional manufacturing techniques, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the increasing need for these derivatives in the aviation industry, as they do not require molds for manufacturing parts and save time and cost, which is expected to bolster the 3D printing materials market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Polymers

o Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Photopolymers

o Nylon

o Others

• Metals

o Steel

o Titanium

o Aluminum

o Others

• Ceramic

o Silica Sand

o Glass

o Gypsum

o Others

• Others

o Laywood

o Paper

o Others

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Filament

• Liquid

Breakup by End User:

• Consumer Products

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Education and Research

• Personal/Prosumer

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

