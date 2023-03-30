Advancements in Technology and Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Medical Implant Market Growth

Medical Implant Market By Product

Medical implant industry estimated $85.38 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $147.46 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫?

Medical implants are used to replace or support damaged or missing body parts, and can be used for a variety of medical conditions. Some common uses of medical implants include:

Joint replacements: Implants can replace damaged or worn out joints such as hips, knees, and shoulders, and help to restore mobility and reduce pain.

Dental implants: Implants can replace missing teeth or support dentures, improving chewing ability and restoring a patient's smile.

Pacemakers: Implants can regulate the heartbeat in patients with irregular heart rhythms, improving heart function and reducing the risk of complications.

Breast implants: Implants can enhance or reconstruct breasts, helping to improve a patient's self-esteem and quality of life.

Cochlear implants: Implants can restore hearing in patients with severe hearing loss, improving communication and quality of life.

These are just a few examples of the many uses of medical implants. Implants can help patients with a variety of medical conditions and injuries, and can greatly improve their quality of life.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

A medical implant is a device that is surgically placed inside the body to replace or support a damaged or missing body part. The implant can be made of a variety of materials, such as metal, plastic, or ceramic, and can be used to replace joints, bones, teeth, or even organs.

Some common examples of medical implants include hip replacements, pacemakers, dental implants, and breast implants. Implants can help improve a patient's quality of life by reducing pain, restoring mobility, or improving overall function.

Medical implants require careful consideration and planning by medical professionals, and patients must be carefully screened to ensure that they are healthy enough for the implant and that the implant is appropriate for their needs.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗:

The covid-19 outbreak impacted the medical implant market negatively. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) has recently issued guidelines for triage of vascular surgery patients, suggesting to postpone non-emergency vascular procedures.

According to new government directives and hospital guidelines, vascular procedures have been restricted for life or limb salvaging cases only. The staff have been reallocated to Covid wards.

The growth of the global medical implants market is attributed to increase in geriatric population, surge in awareness about therapeutic applications of medical implants, and alarming increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. Furthermore, innovation and technological advancements in medical implants notably contribute toward the growth of the global medical implant market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

Technological advancements: The medical implant industry is continually advancing with the development of new materials, designs, and manufacturing processes. For example, 3D printing technology is being used to create custom-made implants that fit a patient's unique anatomy.

Growing aging population: The aging population is increasing globally, leading to an increase in demand for medical implants such as joint replacements and dental implants.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: Chronic diseases such as osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes are on the rise globally, creating a higher demand for medical implants to treat these conditions.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: Patients are increasingly seeking minimally invasive surgical procedures, which require smaller incisions and have a faster recovery time. This trend is driving the development of new implant technologies that can be inserted through small incisions.

Increasing focus on patient safety: The medical implant industry is placing more emphasis on patient safety and the reduction of implant-related complications, leading to the development of new implant materials and designs that are more biocompatible and have lower risks of complications.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Medtronic Plc.

Johnson and Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik

LivaNova PLC

Globus Medical, Inc

NuVasive, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Conmed Corporation

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America held lion’s share in 2019, with more than two-fifths of the global medical implant market. Furthermore, the region would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

